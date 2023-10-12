Apple shares 'Study with me' guided session video for students

Apple has a neat line of Mac products that cater to every segment of customers. While MacBook Pro and Mac Studio serve corporates, software professionals, and creative artists, Mac mini, and MacBook Air service regular consumers and students.

Apple even offers lucrative discounts on Macs for school and college kids with University Study plans. Now, the Cupertino-based company has shared a unique 'Study with me' ad.

It is a 90-minute guided session video for students on how to study well and make good use of the latest M2 silicon-power MacBook Air. It has three 25-minute sessions with three five-minute break intervals for students to get refreshed.

It is hosted by Storm Reid, an Emmy-nominated actress, who has featured in The Last of Us, Euphoria, and Missing.