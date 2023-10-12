Apple shares 'Study with me' guided session video for students

Apple has a neat line of Mac products that cater to every segment of customers. While MacBook Pro and Mac Studio serve corporates, software professionals, and creative artists, Mac mini, and MacBook Air service regular consumers and students.
Apple even offers lucrative discounts on Macs for school and college kids with University Study plans. Now, the Cupertino-based company has shared a unique 'Study with me' ad.
It is a 90-minute guided session video for students on how to study well and make good use of the latest M2 silicon-power MacBook Air. It has three 25-minute sessions with three five-minute break intervals for students to get refreshed.
It is hosted by Storm Reid, an Emmy-nominated actress, who has featured in The Last of Us, Euphoria, and Missing.
In the video, Reid acts as a study buddy. Also, she uses the Pomodoro Technique on the new 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip to study. The Pomodoro Technique is said to be a well-proven method to study and be able to retain the knowledge in the memory learned during the session.
To reduce the stress, It is broken into 25-minute study sessions followed by 5 minutes of break time. To refresh during the breaks, the video features a new Afrobeats single by Mr. Eazi, 'Fefe Ne Fefe'.
“I’m excited to share this new study with me a video from Apple that we created as a tool for students to get work done. As a Junior at the University of Southern California — go Trojans! — I spend a lot of time studying, and I’ve found it’s so important for me to balance work with music and movement. I swear by the Pomodoro technique, which is 25-minute study sessions followed by 5-minute breaks that I find so critical for self-care and mental wellness. It was fun to collaborate with Apple to incorporate whimsy and my favorite music into each break. With midterms coming up, I hope my classmates and other students can watch this and find this method as helpful as I have,” said Storm Reid.
On Apple Music, users can find fantastic lo-fi music for studies such as Study with Me by Lofi Fruits Music & Chill Fruits Music, and Study with Me (Kevin Jubbal), MD by Kevin Jubbal, and more.
And, on Apple Podcast, you can listen to study with Me Catarina Carvalho, Study with me 50/10, and Study with me 25/5.
15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
For the uninitiated, the MacBook Air 15 sports 15.3-inch (diagonal) display, the biggest Air series notebook to date. It boasts a Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and supports close to one billion colours. It is said to be twice the resolution and 25 percent brighter than a comparable PC laptop in the market.
And with just 11.5 thickness, it is touted to be the thinnest 15-inch PC in the industry.
It is powered by an M2 processor and is said to be 2x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. The M2 processor features a powerful 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for blazing-fast graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The M2 can deliver 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and support up to 24GB of fast unified memory, promising buttery smooth performance.
