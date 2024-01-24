Apple Stolen Device Protection: Here’s how to safeguard your iPhone from theft

In 2023, there were several reports of thieves specifically targeting iPhone owners in the US cities and other global regions. They used to stalk them to know the passcodes and steal them.

Then, they used to immediately change the passcode and remove biometric-based Face ID/Touch ID security of the device so that owners won’t be able to disable the companion devices or from iCloud account. Later, the criminals used to buy expensive items and even unlock bank apps and steal money.

To deal with this particular threat, Apple has come up with a novel feature ‘Stolen Device Protection’. It has been released with the latest iOS 17.3 update and all iPhone owners are advised to upgrade to the latest firmware at the earliest and turn on the new privacy security feature.

Once turned on, the iPhone will be more aware of the location. It will know that the place where the attempt is being made to change the passcode/password is unfamiliar and will make it mandatory for the user to use only the biometric security to validate any sensitive function. Also, with one hour security delay, will give more time for the owner to lock the iPhone.

Even if the thief succeeds to steal the iPhone and even know the device's passcode, he/she won't be able to immediately change Apple ID password or device's passcode or replace Face ID/Touch ID or even turn off Find My app or try to change the recovery phone number or key for minimum of one hour.

And, the user will be asked to use only Face ID or TouchID for all money-based transactions or to apply for any virtual credit card or make purchases or set up another device.

Also, if a criminal tries to open saved online accounts on the browser too, he/she will be asked to log in only through the biometric security feature of the device.

With this new 'Stolen Device Protection' feature, iPhone owners will get more control and also time to trace the lost device.

Here’s how to turn on ‘Stolen Device Protection’ feature on iPhone:

Step 1: Go to Settings, then tap Face ID & Passcode.

Step 2: Enter your device passcode.

Step 3: Tap to turn Stolen Device Protection ‘on’. =

Few key things to note:

If the owner tries to turn off Stolen Device Protection when it is not in a familiar location, a security delay will start before he/she can turn it off.

Also, the owner should turn off Stolen Device Protection before he/she sell, give away or trade in the iPhone.