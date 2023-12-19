Apple to bring Watch Series 10 with big upgrades in 2024

In 2014, Apple launched its first-ever smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking features. Apple further took a notch up with Series 3 state-of-the-art heart rate monitoring and since then, it has improved on heart health tracking features and saved thousands of lives around the world.
Within a short period, Apple toppled top Swiss companies to become the numero uno watch brand in the world.
In 2024, as the company marks the 10th anniversary of the Watch series, it has planned big upgrades for the smart wearable.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman known for the accurate prediction of features of Apple's unreleased products, has got hands on some juicy information on next year's Watch Series 10.
The new Apple Watch is expected to come with a new sensor to track blood pressure (BP). It may not offer accurate readings on par with standalone BP monitors used by doctors but will be able to detect and notify drastic changes in BP and urge owners to go get medical help for hypertension.
The Watch Series 10 is also said to boast a new sensor to track sleep apnea. This is touted to be a silent killer, as it is counted as a critical symptom of serious body health issues such as coronary artery disease, and people will be vulnerable to heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. And, the older the person, there is higher the risk of sudden death.
Apple is expected to bring the new iPhone 16 series with an action button, which was exclusive to Pro models in 2023. Also, the iPhone 16 Pro model is expected to get a bigger display.
Also, the Cupertino-based company has plans to bring a moderately upgraded AirPods Max successor with Type-C charging support.
Furthermore, there will be new AirPods 4th Gen and AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) in 2024 with improvements in terms of noise cancellation.
Even iPad Air and iPad Pro are set to get new upgrades next year. They will come with an advanced OLED display to deliver an immersive viewing experience and with a new M silicon chipset, they will be able out outperform rival premium Android tablets.
Lastly, Apple has plans to bring M3-powered MacBook Air and Pro models in 2024.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.