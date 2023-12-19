Apple to bring Watch Series 10 with big upgrades in 2024

In 2014, Apple launched its first-ever smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking features. Apple further took a notch up with Series 3 state-of-the-art heart rate monitoring and since then, it has improved on heart health tracking features and saved thousands of lives around the world.

Within a short period, Apple toppled top Swiss companies to become the numero uno watch brand in the world.

In 2024, as the company marks the 10th anniversary of the Watch series, it has planned big upgrades for the smart wearable.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman known for the accurate prediction of features of Apple's unreleased products, has got hands on some juicy information on next year's Watch Series 10.

The new Apple Watch is expected to come with a new sensor to track blood pressure (BP). It may not offer accurate readings on par with standalone BP monitors used by doctors but will be able to detect and notify drastic changes in BP and urge owners to go get medical help for hypertension.