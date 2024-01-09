Apple Vision Pro to hit stores next month

The long wait for Apple's spatial computer Vision Pro is finally coming to an end in February.

The Cupertino-based company announced to start taking pre-orders for Vision Pro from January 19 and the device will be available at stores from February 2 onwards. However, it will be limited to the US market only.

It is expected to released in more global markets later in the year.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

At the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple offered the first glimpse at the Vision Pro.