Apple Vision Pro to hit stores next month

The long wait for Apple's spatial computer Vision Pro is finally coming to an end in February.
The Cupertino-based company announced to start taking pre-orders for Vision Pro from January 19 and the device will be available at stores from February 2 onwards. However, it will be limited to the US market only.
It is expected to released in more global markets later in the year.
“The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.
At the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple offered the first glimpse at the Vision Pro.
Photo Credit: Apple
Since then, it has taken several measures such as running beta programme, and offering Vision Pro kits along with testing tools to application developers to ensure there are enough fully functional 3D immersive spatial apps before the device lands in the hands of the customer.
Apple has confirmed that several productivity apps such as Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, apps from Microsoft 365, and Slack, will be available for use with Vision Pro.
For entertainment, Vision Pro will be able to play Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, and other services on a screen. It can project content 100 feet wide with support for HDR content. Within the Apple TV app, users can access more than 150 3D titles with incredible depth.
And, most of the 250 plus titles on Apple Arcade will support Vision Pro. Some include NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, Game Room, What the Golf?, Super Fruit Ninja, and more.
Spatial Video will apprear in 3D on Vision Pro spatial computer.
Credit: Apple
Recently, Apple introduced a new iOS update that introduced a Spatial video recording option on iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. On the Photos app, he/she can be able to view photos and videos at a life-size scale with rich colour and spectacular detail. The Panorama photos will be able to expand and wrap around the user.
Apple Vision Pro: Key features you should know
It looks like a beautifully sculpted advanced skiing goggle. It is made of high-quality glass and metal along with an array of several cameras. The glass flows into the custom aluminum alloy frame that curves around the user’s face and the modular system allows for a tailored fit to accommodate a wide range of sizes to precisely fit on people’s face and head structure.
It also features a Light Seal, which is made of a soft textile and also comes in a range of shapes and sizes.
The new Vision Pro mixed reality headset.
Photo Credit: Apple
The headgear comes with flexible straps to ensure audio (delivered via dual-driver speakers) remains close to the user’s ears, while a Head Band — available in multiple sizes — is three-dimensionally knitted as a single piece to provide cushioning, breathability, and stretch. The band is secured with a simple mechanism, making it easy to change to another size or style of the band.
The two inner display panels are made of micro-OLED technology and come packed with 23 million pixels. Each size of a postage stamp comes with wide colour and high dynamic range.
The new Vision Pro headset.
Photo Credit: Apple
The technological breakthrough combined with custom catadioptric lenses enables the Vision Pro to deliver an immersive viewing experience with incredible sharpness and clarity.
To take input from eye movements, Apple has incorporated a high-performance eye-tracking system in Apple Vision Pro. It uses high-speed cameras and a ring of LEDs that project invisible light patterns onto the user’s eyes for responsive, intuitive input.
The new Vision Pro headset.
Photo Credit: Apple
And for those with vision correction needs, will have to use ZEISS Optical Inserts to ensure visual fidelity and eye-tracking accuracy.
Similar to the Touch ID and Face ID on Apple devices, the Vision Pro comes with a new Optic ID authentication system. It can analyze the user’s iris to unlock Vision Pro, autofill passwords, and complete payments with Apple Pay.
Read more | Key features of Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 (around Rs 2,90,784) with 256GB of storage. For ZEISS Optical Inserts for just reading, buyers have to spend $99 (roughly Rs 8,227) extra. And, for other customization with prescriptions, it can be customised for $149 (approx. Rs 12,382).
