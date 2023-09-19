Apple watchOS 10 released: Here's how to install it on watches

Besides the iOS 17, and iPadOS 17, Apple rolled out the new watchOS 10 to all eligible watches.
The latest watchOS 10 is the biggest update in a long time, as it brings a truckload of new features and a refreshing user interface.
Once updated to the latest version, watches will be able to show more information on the screen. Be it messages or the preview of any notification, more details will be viewable and better than ever before. New tools have been made available to the app developers to improve the UI of apps to deliver more information creatively on the wide screens of Apple's latest watches.
Apple has swapped functions between sliding up gesture with the side button to view the control center. To view previous apps in stacks, he/she has to just roll the Digital Crown.
With the Smart Stack feature, the watch will learn your behaviour. Based on the time, location, and context, it will display useful information. For instance, it will show the weather in the early morning and while traveling towards an airport or appointment, it will smartly show the boarding pass of the flight or the calendar with the time of meeting and description.
Like all the previous updates, the new watchOS 10 also brings new watch faces. Some notable ]fun and animated watch faces include the iconic comic strip characters of Peanuts-- Snoopy, the spotted beagle dog, and its best friend Woodstock (the small Yellow bird).
Apple Apple Maps will now get the new topographic map featuring contour lines, hill shading, elevation details, and points of interest.
As the native activity tracking app, Cycling tracking gets more features to offer in-depth metrics. The app will now show Live Activity on iPhone. When tapped, it will utilize the full screen of the Watch to show more details via Workout Views, such as Heart Rate Zones, Elevation, Race Route, Custom Workouts, and a new Cycling Speed view.
The latest OS update also enables the Apple Watch to automatically connect with the owner's Bluetooth-enabled cycling accessories, such as power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors.
The new watchOS 10 also brings similar features for Hiking tracking, Watch's Compass app gets new safe waypoints to track the movements and return to the starting point, and with the new Mindful app, users can log their moods throughout the day with the Mindfulness app.
There's a lot more coming in the watchOS 10, which will enhance the user experience the user experience on Apple Watches
List of Watches eligible for the new watchOS 10:
Apple Watch Series 4, Watch Series 5, Watch SE (1st Gen), Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) and Watch Ultra.
Here's how to install watchOS 10 on Apple Watch:
Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update
Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it
Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.
Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.
Step 4: Follow the instructions as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.
