Apple watchOS 10 released: Here's how to install it on watches

Besides the iOS 17, and iPadOS 17, Apple rolled out the new watchOS 10 to all eligible watches.

The latest watchOS 10 is the biggest update in a long time, as it brings a truckload of new features and a refreshing user interface.

Once updated to the latest version, watches will be able to show more information on the screen. Be it messages or the preview of any notification, more details will be viewable and better than ever before. New tools have been made available to the app developers to improve the UI of apps to deliver more information creatively on the wide screens of Apple's latest watches.

Apple has swapped functions between sliding up gesture with the side button to view the control center. To view previous apps in stacks, he/she has to just roll the Digital Crown.