Apple working on special Watch X series

Amidst the report of Apple planning to host the fall event in the second week of September, to showcase new iPhone 15, 15 Pro series and Watch 9 series wearables, new information has emerged that the company is also working on a special edition Watch X series.

Like the iPhone X, which the company unveiled in 2017 to mark the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, Apple has similar plans to bring the Watch X with new design and build materials, reports Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

However, the new Watch X may come either in 2024 or 2025. It should be noted that Apple's first Watch made its debut in 2014 and design of the each iteration has seen minimal change until 2018 again the pattern has been the same and it will be the case for the upcoming successor of the Watch Series 8 and Ultra.

The Watch Series 9 will come in two sizes 41mm and 45mm, top-end Ultra model will come in 49mm size, same as the predecessor.

The new Watch X series is expected to have big changes including a thinner watch case and a change in the way how straps are attached to the wearable.