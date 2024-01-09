Asus ROG Phone 8: First impression

Just a few hours ago, Republic of Gamers (ROG), the gaming division of Asus unveiled the new ROG Phone 8 series at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2024, in Las Vegas.

The new gaming phone comes in three variants-- a regular ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition.

Before the announcement, I attended the product briefing and also had first-hand experience of using the device for a brief time. Here are my thoughts on the latest premium gaming phone from the house of ROG.

Design, build quality and display

The new ROG Phone 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Pro Edition feature almost the same design language. They come with an all-new refreshing design. The camera module is unique and inside too, it has received a big upgrade over its predecessor.

Also, the devices are slim but come with a big battery capacity to last long even with extreme gaming sessions. Not just thickness, the bezels around the display to significantly reduced to deliver better viewing and playing experience.