Asus ROG Phone 8: First impression

Just a few hours ago, Republic of Gamers (ROG), the gaming division of Asus unveiled the new ROG Phone 8 series at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2024, in Las Vegas.
The new gaming phone comes in three variants-- a regular ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition.
Before the announcement, I attended the product briefing and also had first-hand experience of using the device for a brief time. Here are my thoughts on the latest premium gaming phone from the house of ROG.
Design, build quality and display
The new ROG Phone 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Pro Edition feature almost the same design language. They come with an all-new refreshing design. The camera module is unique and inside too, it has received a big upgrade over its predecessor.
Also, the devices are slim but come with a big battery capacity to last long even with extreme gaming sessions. Not just thickness, the bezels around the display to significantly reduced to deliver better viewing and playing experience.
The new ROG Phone 8 Pro series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
They come with a beautiful 6.78-inch E6 LTPO AMOLED full HD+ display panel with support for up to 2,500nits peak brightness and 165Hz refresh rate.
Add to that, it is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield and the device comes with an IP68 rating, a first for the ROG Phone series. It can survive a dip in the swimming pool for up to five feet (1.5 metres) for close to 30 minutes.
One of the perks of owning ROG Phone 8 is that it comes with a dedicated gaming control feature--AirTrigger. The frame around the display comes with ultrasensitive touch controls that give games unrivalled fingertip control over their games and deliver a console-like playing experience.
The AirTrigger sensors support a wide range of gestures, including Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.
The ROG Phone 8 series also features 10 motion controls and an X-axis linear motor that offers powerful haptic feedback. It also supports Vibration Mapping feature, which enhances the touch experience by providing adjustable haptic feedback for virtual on-screen buttons.
I have to say, very few can match these capabilities to deliver an amazing gaming experience.
The standard ROG Phone 8 model comes with Aura RGB Lighting logo.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
One of the main differences between the standard ROG Phone 8 and the Phone 8 Pro/ 8 Pro Edition is the back display feature.
The ROG Phone 8 boasts the Aura RGB Lighting logo that shines bright when the device's display is on. The 8 Pro boasts an AniMe Vision Mini-LED display that allows owners to display custom messages on the back of the device.
The AniMe Vision is a 341-element display that can display preset or user-created animations.
ROG Phone 8 Pro and 8 Pro Edition come with AniMe Vision Mini-LED display on the back.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The interesting thing to note is that, when the display is off, it is almost impossible to know that a screen exists. The display blends into the matte finish of the rear side panel just like a Flatfish camouflages itself to the colour of the sea floor. Kudos to the ROG engineering team.
The ROG Phone 8 comes in rebel grey and phantom black colours. And, the ROG Phone 8 Pro and 8 Pro Edition will be available only in the phantom black option.
Configuration
ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro will be made available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, respectively. The top-end model ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition comes in 24GB RAM + 1TB storage.
They run on Android 14 OS and come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful silicon for Android phones in the market.
The device can perform smoothly without getting overheated, as the company used Boron Nitride in the cooling system for better heat exhaustion. On ROG Phone 7, we redesigned thermal to exhaust heat
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With the AeroActive Cooler X accessory, the device can remain cooler and deliver stable gaming performance for several hours. The fan speed is increased by 1.1X times and this enables the cooler to deliver 1.2X times more thermal efficiency than the previous iteration.
They feature a 5,500mAh battery and this is more than enough to deliver two full days under normal usage. With extreme usage, it can still be able to last a full dau.
They support 65W HyperCharge (wired) and 15W wireless (Qi-certified) charging.
AeroActive Cooler X accessory for the ROG Phone 8 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based features baked into the system OS that allow users to create custom wallpaper. It offers options such as objects, tones and backgrounds, and it will create personalised wallpaper.
With AI Semantic search, users can reach any corner of the settings of the phone or even the apps with just text prompts on the search bar.
Photography hardware
They come with a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 with gimbal, f/1.9) with 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide free-form lens (f/2.2) and 32MP telephoto lens ( with 3X optical zoom, OIS: Optical Image stabilisation) with Super Night Mode, LED flash on the back.
With 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabiliser support, it promises to deliver stable still photos and video recording capability. Also, it boasts HyperClarity AI zooming that promises to get sharp photos at 10X zoom.
The new ROG Phone 8 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the front, it houses 32MP with up to 90-degree field-of-view.
During the product briefing indoors, the camera was able to perform well with controlled light conditions. But, it needs to be assessed in other environments, so I will reserve the judgement until I get the Phone 8 series for a full review.
In India, Asus has confirmed to bring ROG Phone 8 Pro (16GB RAM + 512GB storage), and 8 Pro Edition (24GB RAM + 1TB) for Rs 94,999 and Rs 1,19,999, respectively. Also, the company will offer an accessory-- Aero Active Cooler X - for Rs 5,999.
