Best of 2023: Top apps and games on Apple App Store

As 2023 comes to a close, Apple has announced the most popular apps and gaming titles on its App Store.

It should be noted that when the App Store made its debut in 2008, it had around 500. Now, it has grown massive to house 1.8 million plus apps. Among them, 40 finalists were selected based on technical innovation, user experience, and new design.

Now, the company's App Store editors around the world have chosen the 15 winners for the year 2023.

“It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us. This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.