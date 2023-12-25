Best of 2023: Top smartphones launched in India this year

In 2023, we saw the launch of new exciting smartphones, more powerful and visually better than the ones launched the previous years.

I had the opportunity to review several handsets throughout the year. And, as we say goodbye to 2023, we are listing our list of the best phones reviewed this year. Here they are:

Most powerful phone: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

It is powered by Apple A17 Pro, the world's first 3nm class silicon. The A17 Pro's six-core CPU is up to 10 percent faster with microarchitectural and design improvements, and the 16-core Neural Engine is now up to 2x faster.

Add to that, A17 Pro comes paired with a fully redesigned 6-core GPU. It is up to 20 percent faster and delivers increased peak performance and energy efficiency compared to the previous generation silicon and is even better than any of the rival branded chipsets seen in the latest premium Android phones.

Even the battery life is excellent and can deliver 29 hours of video playback. The camera is on par with any of the flagship phones.