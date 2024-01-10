CES 2024: Kohler unveils new line of smart bathing, sanitaryware

Premium bathing and kitchen ware-maker Kohler unveiled a new line of smart bathroom accessories at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Las Vegas.
The new Anthem+ Smart Showering Valves and Controls come with all-in-one sanitaryware that can deliver a spa experience at home. It comes with an integrated digital control system that allows fully personalised delivery of water, light, sound, and steam.
As you can see in the cover photo, the intuitive touchscreen interface allows users to easily preset and activate multi-sensory shower experiences. Integration with the Kohler Konnect app provides remote access and control of customised presets.
The new Anthem+ Smart Showering Valves and Controls
Photo Credit: Kohler
Kohler also showcased a smart PureWash Bidet Seat. It can offer customized comforts of heated seats, adjustable water temperatures and pressure, and contactless opening.
Available in black and white colour finishes, it comes in a slim and elongated design. An interesting aspect of the new PureWash Bidet seat is that it supports voice activation via Alexa or Google Home.
The new PureWash E930 Bidet Seat.
Photo Credit: Kohler
It allows hands-free control of the spray, dryer, and UV cleaning, providing an enhanced hygienic experience.
The American company also unveiled a smart Atmo fan series for the bathroom. The new ventilation system is designed to improve comfort and air quality.
The new smart Atmo fan series.
Photo Credit: Kohler
It comes with advanced smart technology to measure temperature and humidity, and automatically turn on when humidity is high.
The owners can schedule on/off times and set custom preferences for default fan speed, lighting brightness and color temperature, auto mode humidity, and temperature thresholds, as well as night light settings.
Kohler's new SpaViva Handshower and Cleansing comes with unique spray technology and a built-in cleansing device. The multi-functional hand shower pairs Kohler's signature heat-retaining Katalyst spray with a new Microbubble spray that features bubbles 100 microns or smaller – optimal for a deeper clean.
The new SpaViva Handshower and Cleansing series bathing accessory.
Photo Credit: Kohler
The multifunctional hand shower also comes with an all-in-one cleansing device, equipped with a rotating lineup of attachments that effortlessly recharge through a magnetic dock when not in use.
The company also unveiled new generation of Numi 2.0, Innate, and Veil series bathing and sanitaryware at the CES 2024.
All the newly announced Kohler products are expected to be made available in global markets in the coming months. The price details will be revealed during local launch events.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.