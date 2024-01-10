CES 2024: Kohler unveils new line of smart bathing, sanitaryware

Premium bathing and kitchen ware-maker Kohler unveiled a new line of smart bathroom accessories at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Las Vegas.

The new Anthem+ Smart Showering Valves and Controls come with all-in-one sanitaryware that can deliver a spa experience at home. It comes with an integrated digital control system that allows fully personalised delivery of water, light, sound, and steam.

As you can see in the cover photo, the intuitive touchscreen interface allows users to easily preset and activate multi-sensory shower experiences. Integration with the Kohler Konnect app provides remote access and control of customised presets.