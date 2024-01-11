CES 2024: LG unveils world's first wireless TV with transparent display

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Sourth Korean technology major LG showcased the new Signature OLED T series, the world's first wireless television with a transparent display.
It boasts state-of-the-art screen technology that can switch between opaque and transparent displays instantly.
Unlike conventional TVs that turn opaque black when turned off, LG's television's screen becomes invisible and it can seamlessly blend into the living room.
The new LG Signature OLED T series comes along with a Zero Connect Box. It boasts LG’s cutting-edge wireless transmission technology that can send 4K images and sound to the OLED TV. This gives users the freedom to place their TV anywhere, regardless of where the electrical outlets are located in the room.
With a custom-designed TV cabinet, the new 77-inch Signature OLED T series television can also be used as a partition between the living room and kitchen.
The new Signature OLED T series TV.
Photo Credit: LG
With no cables between the Zero Connect Box and the OLED T, users can enjoy a clean, cable-free viewing environment.
The transparent display can be used as a digital canvas showcasing artwork, videos, or photos with the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. The content displayed on the transparent screen will appear to float in air, yet seamlessly blend with the surrounding space to create a compelling and atmospheric visual effect.
Users will be able to play with dynamic wallpaper with colourful moving fishes, which can turn the LG Signature OLED T series into lively virtual aquarium.
The new Signature OLED T series TV.
Photo Credit: LG
If the user wants to watch cable or any content on OTT, he/she can simply click a button on the TV remote to raise the contrast screen. The television houses a new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor with 4X-times greater AI performance to deliver enhanced picture quality. It promises to offer 70 per cent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 per cent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.
For customers, LG will offer multiple options for installation- stand-alone, against-the-wall or wall-mount options. Also, He/she can personalise by adding standing or floating shelves on either or both sides of the screen as per their preferences.
The new LG Signature OLED T series will reach global markets in the coming months. The price details will be revealed during local launch events.
