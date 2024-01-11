CES 2024: LG unveils world's first wireless TV with transparent display

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Sourth Korean technology major LG showcased the new Signature OLED T series, the world's first wireless television with a transparent display.

It boasts state-of-the-art screen technology that can switch between opaque and transparent displays instantly.

Unlike conventional TVs that turn opaque black when turned off, LG's television's screen becomes invisible and it can seamlessly blend into the living room.

The new LG Signature OLED T series comes along with a Zero Connect Box. It boasts LG’s cutting-edge wireless transmission technology that can send 4K images and sound to the OLED TV. This gives users the freedom to place their TV anywhere, regardless of where the electrical outlets are located in the room.