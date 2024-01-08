CES 2024: Samsung unveils new Neo QLED smart TV series, projectors

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung on Monday (January 8) unveiled a new line of QLED, MICRO LED, OLED and Lifestyle display products at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.
The new Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs boast NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which comes paired with a neural processing unit (NPU). It is twice as fast as that of its predecessor. The amount of neural networks has also increased eightfold from 64 to 512, allowing everything on screen to be displayed in crisp detail.
And, also be able to upscale any average quality multimedia content to higher resolution even faster without any lag-ness as such.
They also boast AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which addresses the most common issues in sporting content — such as ball distortion. The feature can automatically detect the sport type and uses deep learning to apply the proper ball detection model and enables the TV to stream high-resolution sports matches.
AI Motion Enhancer Pro on Samsung Neo Q-LED TV.
Photo Credit: Samsung
With Real Depth Enhancer Pro, TVs can even add details to fast-moving scenes using AI to precisely control mini LEDs. By detecting the part of a scene that the human eye would naturally focus on and bringing it to the foreground, images appear more lifelike and three-dimensional, noted the company.
It also comes with Samsung's proprietary AI dialogue booster tech 'Active Voice Amplifier Pro'. It makes good use of advanced deep-learning technology to significantly enhance dialogue and voices on screen. It can separate voices from mixed audio, enhancing voice input so users can easily follow the conversation on screen at any volume.
NQ8 AI Gen3 chipset.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The new QLED TV run on Samsung TizenOS and supports all major OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, and more.
Also, to deliver better gaming experience. Samsung has teamed up with the gaming accessory provider Performance Designed Products (PDP) to develop the first “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” controller.
PDP’s new wireless controller features a built-in, rechargeable battery that provides up to 40 hours of playtime per charge. Also, it supports a 30-foot low-latency Bluetooth wireless connection. It also has a Samsung Gaming Hub home button to launch Gaming Hub on Samsung TV.
Anti-glare technology of Samsung's new QLED TV.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Besides the new Neo QLED TV, Samsung also unveiled the new generation The Frame television, Premiere 8K Projector along with the Freestyle (2nd Gen) at CES 2024.
The new Samsung Frame TV series supports 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries in the Art Store. Also, the 2024 model is optimized to help reduce energy costs by up to 10 per cent with the variable refresh rate adjustment available in Art Mode.
The new Premiere 8K projector is touted to be the world’s first projector offering wireless connectivity. It eliminates the messy cables and keeps the space near the device tidy,
The ultra-short throw projector supports picture-off premium home audio, cloud gaming, always-on voice with far-field mics, and four multi-view screen splits.
The projector incorporates Samsung’s patented 'Sound-on-Screen' technology, integrating the top speaker module and software algorithms for an immersive sound experience.
The latest Freestyle 2nd Gen model supports the Smart Edge Blending feature. It offers the option to users to merge the projections from two The Freestyle devices to create a large screen for pictures and videos. It allows two devices to project an image as big as 160-inch with a 21:9 screen ratio, with no manual adjustment needed.
All the new Smart TVs and projectors are expected to hit stores globally including India in the coming weeks. The price details will be revealed during local launch programmes.
