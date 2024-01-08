CES 2024: Samsung unveils new Neo QLED smart TV series, projectors

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung on Monday (January 8) unveiled a new line of QLED, MICRO LED, OLED and Lifestyle display products at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.

The new Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs boast NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which comes paired with a neural processing unit (NPU). It is twice as fast as that of its predecessor. The amount of neural networks has also increased eightfold from 64 to 512, allowing everything on screen to be displayed in crisp detail.

And, also be able to upscale any average quality multimedia content to higher resolution even faster without any lag-ness as such.

They also boast AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which addresses the most common issues in sporting content — such as ball distortion. The feature can automatically detect the sport type and uses deep learning to apply the proper ball detection model and enables the TV to stream high-resolution sports matches.