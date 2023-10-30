ChatGPT Plus to get multi-format file upload and analysis feature soon

For a monthly premium of $20, ChatGPT Plus subscribers get priority access to interact with ChatGPT 4, OpenAI's latest version of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) without any lag-ness in terms of response, even at peak hours.
And, ChatGPT Plus users will be the first to get new features too. Earlier this month, OpenAI introduced DALL-E 3 model-powered image generation capabilities. With just simple text prompts, ChatGPT is capable of churning out images.
Now, OpenAI is planning to bring a new option that allows ChatGPT Plus users to upload files such as PDF documents, and images, among other formats of data. Once it is fed, the ChatGPT takes a few minutes to analyse the content be ready to offer suggestions, provide a summary of the content, and even be able to churn out data in attractive visual form too.
It is currently under beta testing and only a few are able to access this feature.
One user who goes by the moniker luokai on Threads has shared a feature wherein the ChatGPT was able to come up with a fantastic animated representation of the Capybara , like the Pixar engineers would have created using the raw wildlife image of the World's biggest rodent, native to South America's Amazon river.
ChatGPT can create animated cartoon of raw natural image.
luokai/Threads
Threads user luokai also noted that ChatGPT can easily know what the conversation is and also what file the user has uploaded, and automatically change modes accordingly to browser, or DALL-E for image generation or run a software code.
These features further improve efficiency and also save a lot of time for users to get the work done with ChatGPT.
