ChatGPT Plus to get multi-format file upload and analysis feature soon

For a monthly premium of $20, ChatGPT Plus subscribers get priority access to interact with ChatGPT 4, OpenAI's latest version of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) without any lag-ness in terms of response, even at peak hours.

And, ChatGPT Plus users will be the first to get new features too. Earlier this month, OpenAI introduced DALL-E 3 model-powered image generation capabilities. With just simple text prompts, ChatGPT is capable of churning out images.

Now, OpenAI is planning to bring a new option that allows ChatGPT Plus users to upload files such as PDF documents, and images, among other formats of data. Once it is fed, the ChatGPT takes a few minutes to analyse the content be ready to offer suggestions, provide a summary of the content, and even be able to churn out data in attractive visual form too.

It is currently under beta testing and only a few are able to access this feature.