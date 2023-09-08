Chrome to get new colourful themes, more secure soon

As Google marks its 25-year anniversary (September 4, 1998) this month, the Chrome browser too, is celebrating its 15th birthday (September 2, 2008).
To make the occasion more memorable, the company is bringing new value-added features to make the Chrome browser more visually better, feature-rich, and improve user experience.
Google plans to infuse Android's popular 'Material You' personsalition features to Chrome on across all devices such as desktops and mobiles.
The new Themes customisation option will offer more distinct colours that can help the user distinguish between profiles, like the work and personal accounts, at a glance. Also, the company says it will implement up to the operating system level, so the user's Chrome preferences can easily adapt to OS-level settings, such as dark and light modes.
Furthermore, Chrome will get a more comprehensive menu for easy access to all the installed extensions and services such as Google Translate, Google Password Manager, and more.
In addition to the redesigned Extension app store, it will get a fresh and modern interface. It will also come with new extension categories — like AI-powered extensions and Editors' spotlight — plus more personalized recommendations. Users can try a public preview.
In that, all extensions on the Google Chrome store will be screened more. Google now has expanded Safety Check, so users can know more about extensions in the store that were recently unpublished, in violation of Google's policies, or potentially malicious.
Also, Chrome will flag users of potential phishing sites and other compromised sites to prevent cyber fraud. The company will upgrade Safe Browsing so it will now check sites against Google’s known-bad sites in real time 24/7.
The aforementioned update will be incorporated in Chrome in a phased manner in the coming weeks.
