Chrome to get new colourful themes, more secure soon

As Google marks its 25-year anniversary (September 4, 1998) this month, the Chrome browser too, is celebrating its 15th birthday (September 2, 2008).

To make the occasion more memorable, the company is bringing new value-added features to make the Chrome browser more visually better, feature-rich, and improve user experience.

Google plans to infuse Android's popular 'Material You' personsalition features to Chrome on across all devices such as desktops and mobiles.

The new Themes customisation option will offer more distinct colours that can help the user distinguish between profiles, like the work and personal accounts, at a glance. Also, the company says it will implement up to the operating system level, so the user's Chrome preferences can easily adapt to OS-level settings, such as dark and light modes.