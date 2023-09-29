CMF to host Limited Drops sale in Delhi this week

MF, a sudsidiary of Nothing Inc launched three new products — Watch Pro and Buds Pro along with the Power 65W GaN charger.

The new products will be available online— Myntra and Flipkart- on September. Now, the company has announced to host Limited Drops pop-up store in Delhi.

With this, users can have first-hand experience of using the new devices and make the purchase off the shelves. The company is setting up the Limited Drops store at 12:00 pm, Superkicks Store, Munika Marg, Vasant Vihar, Delhi.

The new devices- Watch Pro, Buds Pro and Power 65W GaN Charger-come in affordable prices and yet come in premium build quality.

The Watch Pro features 1.96-inch AMOLED display, touted to be the biggest screen in its class. Also, it supports up to 600nits brightness and 58Hz refresh rate. Also, the device comes with IP68 rating.

It also supports more than 110 sporting activities. It comes with health tracking features such as blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep and stress monitoring, hydration and movement reminders. Users can also answer calls right from the wrist, and with AI technology, it promises to deliver great call clarity. With 340mAh cell capacity, it can deliver up to 13 days of battery life. It costs Rs 4,499.

On other hand, Buds Pro comes with six high-definition microphones and Clear Voice Technology - an AI noise reduction algorithm, the Buds Pro is capable of eliminating background noise and ensures optimal voice clarity during calls.