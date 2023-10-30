Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 launched in India

Singapore-based Dyson on Monday (October 30) launched the new line of Purifier Cool Gen 1 in India.
The new Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 comes with proprietary core filtration technology. It features fully sealed HEPA filters, which can capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns.
Also, it can even eliminate allergens and bacteria, whereas the activated carbon filter captures gases, odours and VOCs.
With the massive Dyson Air Multifier system, it can deliver 290 litres per second of smooth and powerful airflow. It is said to be tested under real-world conditions, to ensure the machine delivers optimal performance for whole-room purification. Beyond purification and powerful projection, it also has 350-degree oscillation.
It also features an automatic filter alert system that proactively notifies users when a filter replacement is necessary. This not only simplifies the maintenance of the purifier but also ensures a continuous supply of the cleanest air possible.
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1
Dyson
Furthermore, the purifier's real-time indoor air quality index (AQI) display on the LCD screen offers insights into the air quality.
The new Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 comes in a white colourway for Rs 39,900 in India. As part of the festive offer, customers are entitled to claim up to Rs 7,000 discount, which reduces the price to Rs 32,900. But, this is a limited-time offer.
Besides the latest Purifier Cool Gen 1, Dyson also offers Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet, Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) and Dyson Purifier Cool (TP07) in different price segments in India.
