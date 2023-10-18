Dyson unveils air Purifier Big+Quiet series in India

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet houses an advanced HEPA H13-grade particle filter. It is said to be made of 21 meters of borosilicate microfibres pleated 459 times (making it 3.8x larger than its predecessors and the equivalent area of 2 king-size beds or 127 pieces of A4 paper). It is capable of capturing 99.95% of particle pollutants, including dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. The filter is built with durable materials and can last up to two years.

There is also a dedicated Carbon filter to specifically combat NO2, which is emitted from activities such as cooking or entering the home from outdoor sources, like nearby road traffic. It can also control benzene and household odours as well.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet supports two modes--Auto mode and night mode.

With auto mode, the sensors will adjust the settings of the machine according to the air quality – automatically switching on to improve the air quality and turning off once the room is thoroughly cleaned.

With night mode, the device operate at a dimmed display with a maximum of fan speed 4.

There is sleep timer option. With this, users can schedule the machine to turn off after pre-set intervals between 30 minutes and eight hours.