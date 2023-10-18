Dyson unveils air Purifier Big+Quiet series in India

Consumer electronics major Dyson on Wednesday (October 18) launched the new Purifier Big+Quiet series in India.
Touted to be the Dyson’s quietest and most powerful purifier, it boasts Cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-meter projection. Also, Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is designed to perform quietly, producing just 56 decibels of noise.
The new Cone Aerodynamics technology uses the Coanda effect to merge two streams of air over a smooth surface, and this results in a powerful and condensed jet of air that can be projected of more than 32 feet and cover 1076 sqft area, and yet it manages to control the noise.
Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet series.
Dyson India
It can deliver more than double the airflow of the previous generation Dyson Purifiers. To deliver clean air to every corner of the room, The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is designed to project purified air at angles of 0-degree, 25-degree or 50-degree depending on user preference.
It comes packed with several integrated sensors to monitor particle and gas levels. With this, it can deliver information about indoor air quality on the LCD screen and in the MyDyson app.
Also, the sensors are embedded with a unique Dyson algorithm that cross-checks data every second, analysing the air and automatically reacting to environmental changes to purify.
Besides delivering information on air quality, the MyDyson app can also act as a remote control, and users, when not at home can schedule and monitor the purification process.
Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet series.
Dyson India
Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet houses an advanced HEPA H13-grade particle filter. It is said to be made of 21 meters of borosilicate microfibres pleated 459 times (making it 3.8x larger than its predecessors and the equivalent area of 2 king-size beds or 127 pieces of A4 paper). It is capable of capturing 99.95% of particle pollutants, including dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. The filter is built with durable materials and can last up to two years.
There is also a dedicated Carbon filter to specifically combat NO2, which is emitted from activities such as cooking or entering the home from outdoor sources, like nearby road traffic. It can also control benzene and household odours as well.
Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet supports two modes--Auto mode and night mode.
With auto mode, the sensors will adjust the settings of the machine according to the air quality – automatically switching on to improve the air quality and turning off once the room is thoroughly cleaned.
With night mode, the device operate at a dimmed display with a maximum of fan speed 4.
There is sleep timer option. With this, users can schedule the machine to turn off after pre-set intervals between 30 minutes and eight hours.
Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet series.
Dyson India
To control noise, the motor is soft mounted within the compressor, and this way, it can isolate motor vibrations from the machine at the source before they become amplified, minimising the noise generated from vibrations.
It also boasts a Broadband Helmholtz silencer, a cavity-shaped structure at the top to capture sound waves of target frequencies. As sound waves are transmitted from the source (the compressor) along the airflow pathways, the Helmholtz silencer traps sound energy and dissipates low-frequency noise.
The new Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is available at Dyson online store and Dyson Demo stores in White + Satin Silver colour for Rs 68,900.
