Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones launched in India

Popular consumer electronics major Dyson on Wednesday (October 4) launched the much awaited Zone noise-cancelling headphones in India.

Dyson Zone made its global debut last year and since then the company has been expanding the availability of the headphones in wider regions and now, finally it has arrived in India.

The company apparently took more than six years to come up with a portable working headphones with air-purifying capabilities.

It boasts miniature speaker drivers and innovatively designed electronic components, mechanical systems, materials, and acoustics, Dyson Zone promises to deliver good audio with less distortion.

The driver output is further equalised by intelligent signal processing 48,000 times a second which combines with the noise cancellation to neutralise harmonic distortion to inaudible levels across the full frequency range (0.08% at 94 dB at 1 kHz), the company noted.

Besides offering good sound, Dyson Zone comes with an advanced purifier system to deliver clean air. The company has incorporated compact compressors in each earcup to draw air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth channeled through the non-contact visor.

The filtration system and air delivery mechanism in the Dyson Zone are said to be engineered specifically to tackle such tasks. Precision-engineered compressors, spinning at up to 9,750 rpm, draw air through the dual-layer filters. The negatively charged electrostatic filter media captures ultrafine particles such as allergens, and particles from sources such as brake dust, industry combustion, and construction, to an efficiency of 99% for particles as small as 0.1 microns.