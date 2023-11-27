Epson Picture Mate PM-520 review: Must-have smart gadget for home

In this digital age, most people are now inclined to invest in mid-range or premium phones with good photography hardware rather than in standalone cameras.

Similarly, smart digital frames are up against physical photo albums and are steadily increasing their presence in the living rooms at least in the cities. But, many who were born between the 50s and 90s still treasure those old photos, as they evoke intense emotions and nostalgia of their growing days.

But, unlike old times when people were happy with things moving slowly, this is a fast-paced world and they need things instantly.

We just hate to wait for the local photo shop to get it printed. Here comes Epson. It has a perfect compact home-friendly 'Picture Mate PM-520' that can be placed neatly beside a computer or on the table in the bedroom. Users can print photos instantly with ease and connect wirelessly to phones. Is it as good as proclaimed? Let's check it out.

Design

Epson's Picture Mate PM-520 printer comes in a compact rectangular design language, resembling a mini chiller ice box. It measures 265 mm (10.4) x 196 mm (7.7) x 137 mm (5.4) in dimensions. It takes a very small place to sit on the table.

It weighs around 2.3 kg and comes with a handle; this makes it easy to carry around the printer with ease to any corner of the house.

It also features a 2.7-inch LCD display, which comes paired with a side panel housing physical buttons. It is really easy to navigate through the settings and one can even manually connect to the Wi-Fi without using the mobile app.