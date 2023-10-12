Foldable phone 'OnePlus Open' to make global debut next week

The much anticipated OnePlus is all geared up to finally showcase the company's first-ever foldable phone OnePlus Open next week.

OnePlus is hosting a grand hardware showcase event at 7:30 IST, on October 19 in Mumbai.

The company has claimed that the new foldable phone comes with several patented technology.

“The OnePlus Open is the dream smartphone, set to break the compromise between display technology, imaging performance, and weight that has become the status quo for existing foldable devices,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

The new phone's hinge that holds the two display panels comes with gapless technology, which ensures no dust sneaks inside and harms internal components and also be able to serve the customer for several years.

Also, the OnePlus Open will run on special OxygenOS that offers the best possible experience. Also, ensure most of the popular apps and other features are well optimised to work flawlessly on the big foldable display.

“Inheriting OnePlus’s signature fast and smooth experience, plus its elegant, lightweight, and slim design, alongside an imperceptible screen crease, unprecedented imaging performance, efficient software, and premium quality, the OnePlus Open will redefine the concept of foldable smartphones by delivering all-round flagship-level experiences that push the limits of current foldable smartphones and take the standard of foldables to the next level,” Liu added.

OnePlus Open: What we know so far

It is said to feature a 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when the screen is opened, it can stretch wide up to 8-inch.

The foldable phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It may come with 12GB RAM, 256GB (and more) storage, a 4,800 battery, and comes with 67W fast charging support.