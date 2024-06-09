Gadgets Weekly: Asus ROG Ally X console and more

It sports a 7-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and supports up to 500 nits brightness. It also comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus with Gorilla Glass DXC coating.

It boasts a redesigned chassis with an all-new black colourway, slightly deeper handles and a more rounded shape for improved comfort. The buttons and sticks are arranged at a slightly more ergonomic angle, with a slant to the triggers, making them easier to press. The macro buttons on the back are also smaller, to reduce accidental presses while keeping them easily accessible.

The joysticks have been replaced with new, more durable modules rated for a 5-million-cycle lifespan. It has stiffer springs for a more familiar response curve to longtime controller gamers. The D-Pad has been similarly improved, with more precise eight-direction input for fighting and retro games.

Also, the company has incorporated new fans, which can push up to 24 per cent more air through a third vent, while keeping the panel up to 6 degrees Celsus cooler to the touch.

Based on customer feedback from the previous console series, the company has replaced the original XG Mobile port with two USB-C ports on the ROG Ally X, one of which is Thunderbolt-compatible for wide interoperability with third-party docks and external GPUs.