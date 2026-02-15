Menu
Hometechnologygadgets

Gadgets Weekly: G-SHOCK GST-B1000 series watch and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 00:33 IST
G-SHOCK GST-B1000 watch series

G-SHOCK GST-B1000 series watch.

Credit: G-SHOCK

Oppo K14x 5G

Oppo K14x 5G.

Credit: Oppo

HP DeskJet All-in-One (AiO) printers

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2989 (left) HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 (top right) HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2986 (bottom).

Credit: HP India

Titan's Gukesh x Grandmaster series watch

Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju and Rahul Shukla, Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Watches Division at Titan Company Limited show new Titan's Gukesh x Grandmaster.

Credit: Titan

Corning opens optical connectivity products manufacturing facility in India

Corning Breaks Ground on New Optical Connectivity Facility in India.

Credit: Corning

Panasonic's new 2026 series ACs

Panasonic's new 2026 series ACs.

Credit: Panasonic

Lava Yuva Star 3

Lava Yuva Star 3 series.

Credit: Lava International Ltd.

iTel A100

iTel A100.

Credit: iTel

Canon RF7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM and RF14mm f/1.4L VCM

RF14mm f-1.4L VCM (left) and RF7-14mm f-2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM (right)

Credit: Canon

BenQ GW90TC computer monitor series

BenQ GW90TC series.

Credit: BenQ

Samsung brings SmartThings Home Care

Samsung SmartThings Home Care.

Credit: Samsung

Bhagavad Gita For All brings AI 'My Krishna Chat' bot

My Krishna Chat AI bot.

Credit: Bhagavad Gita For All

Polycab’s Silencio Mini LED BLDC

Silencio Mini LED (Cocoa Bronze).

Credit: Polycab

Published 15 February 2026, 00:33 IST
