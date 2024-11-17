Gadgets Weekly: HP Omen 36L desktop and more

HP Omen 35L Desktop.
HP's new laptop comes equipped with the latest Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs.
Add to that, it houses two large 140mm ARGB fans and a 240mm liquid cooling system. This thermal design will keep the system cool when playing graphics-rich games.
And, it also features OMEN Gaming Hub, which serves as a one-stop platform for gamers to optimise their computer's performance. From overclocking capabilities to real-time system monitoring and customisable RGB lighting, the OMEN Gaming Hub allows users to take complete control of their gaming experience. It costs Rs 1,39,999.
LG XBoom XL9T series.
It can deliver up to 1000W output through dual 8-inch woofers and 3-inch tweeters.
Equipped with a bass enhancement algorithm, the XL9T can offer deep, resonant sound for a good music experience.
It also features new Pixel LED along with woofer lighting. One can create new text, characters or emojis which creates a vibrant, club-like ambience perfect for parties and gatherings.
With its water-resistant IPX4 rating, convenient handle, and sturdy wheels, the XL9T offers portability and reliability, making it ideal for outdoor events. It costs Rs 64,900.
The company also launched the LG Xboom Go XG2T series, which comes in a compact form factor. It can deliver up to 5W audio output and comes equipped with a 1.5-inch woofer and passive radiator. It is enhanced by a bass algorithm that produces dynamic, high-pressure sound for its size. With a full charge, it can last for close to 10 hours of playtime. It costs Rs 4,990.
The new LG Xboom X2OT series can deliver 360-degree omnidirectional 20W sound. It can offer enhanced bass and clear voice quality.
It comes integrated with mood-enhancing lighting with a transparent glass effect that diffuses soft, candle-like light, creating an elegant ambience in any setting.
The XO2T’s IP55 water resistance and 15+ hours of battery life make it a versatile choice for both outdoor and indoor use.
Featuring Bluetooth 5.3, LG One Touch mode, and multi-point sharing, it seamlessly enhances audio experiences. It costs Rs 12,990.
Samsung TV Plus gets four new channels.
In India, Samsung TV Plus gives viewers access to over 100 live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows, both live and on-demand.
Now, Samsung has added four new channels-- Superhit Beats, Kaanphod Music, Fully Faltoo, and Colors Infinity Lite—exclusively on Samsung TV Plus to the Samsung TV Plus app.
“We are excited to welcome Viacom18 as a partner on the Samsung TV Plus platform. We are committed to bringing diverse content options for our viewers in India which align with their preferences and viewing habits. These new offerings will not only enhance the entertainment options on Samsung TV Plus but also demonstrate our dedication to providing exceptional value and variety to our users,” said Kunal Mehta, Head of Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus India.
Godrej Advantis IoT9.
The new smart lock comes with nine modes of access such as paired smart wearables, phone's NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Biometric (fingerprint), RFID card, remote control, password/pin code, and mechanical override.
It also supports the Google Assistant-Home app and Alexa and supports voice commands in multiple languages including English, Hindi and most of the regional languages of India.
With the smartphone app, users access the log of locking/ unlocking, called audit trail. It also offers the Time Limited Password (PIN) option as well.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1.
The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 features an intelligent sensor. It can automatically detect particle pollution, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), reporting levels in real-time on the LCD screen.
For light sleepers, there is a Night Mode that operates on quieter settings, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, a sleep timer is programmed to automatically turn off the purifier after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4, and 8 hours.
It boasts proprietary Dyson Air Multiplier technology and can deliver over 290 litres per second of smooth and powerful airflow.
The new Dyson purifier also features core filtration technology, a fully sealed HEPA filter that can capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns. It costs Rs 56,900.
Samsung Innovation Campus Completes the 2024 Programme.
Samsung earlier this week concluded the 2024 edition of the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) program.
Samsung offers certifications to 3,500 students (from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka) in AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming to enhance their employability in future tech fields.
Toppers in each tech domain received cash awards of Rs one lakh and Samsung products as prizes.
“As the Internet of Things (IoT) trainer, I’ve had the pleasure of guiding students through one of the most exciting areas of technology today. The course structure allows students to connect theory with practice, understanding the potential of IoT to drive connectivity and innovation. It’s incredibly rewarding to see students grasp the significance of IoT in our world and apply their skills to real-life scenarios. Samsung Innovation Campus provides a truly enriching environment for students to explore and innovate,” said Aman Khan, IoT trainer at the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), New Delhi, where the final leg of the 2024 programme concluded with the certification event of 200 students in IoT on October 28.
Select national top students will also have the opportunity to visit Samsung's facilities in Delhi NCR for leadership engagement. The program aims to bridge the skills gap, empowering India’s youth to lead in technological innovation.
Asus unveils ExpertBook E3(left) and All-in-one E1 (right) series computers.
Asus earlier this week launched three new ExpertBook PCs --E3402WVA (23.8-inch), E3202WVA (21.5-inch), and E1600WKAT (15.6-inch touch screen)-- for enterprise customers.
The E3 models feature a 178-degree wide-view, anti-glare full HD NanoEdge IPS display with 100 per cent sRGB colour accuracy. They also feature aluminum stand. The ExpertCenter E1 models feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen display.
The E3404 models offer an HDMI-in port which allows users to connect to any device that has an HDMI output, for a seamless and unified display experience across other devices. It has a simple button to switch between PC and HDMI-in functionality.
The ExpertCenter E1 AiO model includes an integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for data protection during power outages, making it ideal for critical environments like healthcare, home offices and retail outlets.
The company is offering E3202WVA in two options-- Intel Core i5-1335U processor 1.3 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 10 cores) and Intel Core i7-1355U processor 1.7 GHz (12M Cache, up to 5 GHz, 10-cores), up to 1TB storage and up to 16GB RAM.
The E3402WVA version is available in two configurations-- Intel Core i5-1335U processor 1.3 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 10-cores) and Intel Core i7-1355U processor 1.7 GHz (12M Cache, up to 5 GHz, 10 cores), up to 1TB and up to 16GB RAM.
The ExpertCenter is available in Intel Celeron N4500 Processor 1.1 GHz (4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz, 2 cores) with integrated Intel Graphics, DDR4-2933MB/s SO-DIMM, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
All three computers come with a 720p HD web camera for video conferencing and run Windows 11 Pro OS.
“We are thrilled to introduce the E Series of All-in-One PCs, designed to meet the demands of modern work environments in India. This launch underscores our commitment to delivering 2 of 5 innovative solutions for Indian businesses, combining performance, reliability, and robust security. Select models under this new AiO series have key features such as an HDMI-in port and an integrated uninterruptable power supply (UPS), which add immense value and ensure long-term usability. Security is paramount to our customers, and we have ensured advanced features like TPM 2.0 and a privacy shutter on the camera, among others. The E Series also offers an immersive experience with 178-degree wide-view, anti-glare Full HD NanoEdge IPS displays with 100% sRGB colour, and high-fidelity bass-reflex speakers powered by Dolby Atmos audio,” said Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, of Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, Asus India.
BenQ Zowie XL2566K+ gaming display.
The new display comes with the latest DyAc 2 technology, ZOWIE’s dynamic accuracy mechanism for best-in-class motion clarity and superior overall visual experiences.
Also, it features Fast TN panel technology, which enables the monitor to support a 400Hz refresh rate to deliver a smooth gaming experience.
The display features a height-adjustable design with industrial-grade bearings, allowing gamers to set the ideal position on the fly, gliding without stuttering or over-adjusting. This helps players complete their setup in the e-sports arena in the shortest time possible. It costs Rs 54,990.
Ambrane Aerobliss Auto.
AeroBliss Auto supports plug-and-play functionality that connects seamlessly to any USB power source.
It comes with adjustable airflow settings to allow for High and Low modes, giving users the flexibility to control air circulation based on personal preferences and driving conditions.
It operates quietly at minimal noise levels as low as 35 dB. This ensures a non-intrusive experience in the car, with a subtle blue light indicator that adds to the ambience and signals when the purifier is in operation.
The new device also features an aroma pad where users can infuse essential oils or fragrances, creating a calming and enjoyable scent while driving. The lightweight, portable AeroBliss Auto fits easily into cars, offices, and desktops without taking up much space. It costs Rs 2,399.
Zupee's Ludo game.
Zupee gaming platform, which houses the popular Ludo game, earlier this week achieved 100 million users.
“Our explosive growth to 100 million users is proof that Zupee is more than a gaming platform — it's a revolution. We are redefining fun with a modern twist on beloved classics and our users are loving every moment of it,” said Dilsher Malhi, Founder & CEO of Zupee.
It also clocked an impressive 6.6 billion gameplays. To ensure transparency on its platform, Zupee has implemented RNG certification and blockchain technology.
