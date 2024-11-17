Gadgets Weekly: HP Omen 36L desktop and more

It can deliver up to 1000W output through dual 8-inch woofers and 3-inch tweeters.

Equipped with a bass enhancement algorithm, the XL9T can offer deep, resonant sound for a good music experience.

It also features new Pixel LED along with woofer lighting. One can create new text, characters or emojis which creates a vibrant, club-like ambience perfect for parties and gatherings.

With its water-resistant IPX4 rating, convenient handle, and sturdy wheels, the XL9T offers portability and reliability, making it ideal for outdoor events. It costs Rs 64,900.

The company also launched the LG Xboom Go XG2T series, which comes in a compact form factor. It can deliver up to 5W audio output and comes equipped with a 1.5-inch woofer and passive radiator. It is enhanced by a bass algorithm that produces dynamic, high-pressure sound for its size. With a full charge, it can last for close to 10 hours of playtime. It costs Rs 4,990.

The new LG Xboom X2OT series can deliver 360-degree omnidirectional 20W sound. It can offer enhanced bass and clear voice quality.

It comes integrated with mood-enhancing lighting with a transparent glass effect that diffuses soft, candle-like light, creating an elegant ambience in any setting.

The XO2T’s IP55 water resistance and 15+ hours of battery life make it a versatile choice for both outdoor and indoor use.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.3, LG One Touch mode, and multi-point sharing, it seamlessly enhances audio experiences. It costs Rs 12,990.