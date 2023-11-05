Gadgets Weekly: Lava Blaze 2 5G and more

Technology companies Dell, Canon, Sony, and Samsung among others, launched new smartphones, smart displays, refrigerators, cameras, lens, and more this week (October 30-November 5).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Lava Blaze 2 5G series
It sports a 6.56-inch HD+(1600×720p) LCD 2.5D curved screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an FM radio.
It comes with a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB) with microSD.
Lava Blaze 2 5G
Credit: Lava International Ltd.
It comes with a dual-camera 50MP (f/1.8) + secondary AI camera with LED flash on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front. It comes in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.
Sony Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR
The new Alpha 7C II comes equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels and the latest BIONZ XR image processing engine to achieve high imaging performance. It helps with getting great still images or videos for short movies.
Compared to the Alpha 7 IV which is approximately 131.3 mm x 96.4 mm x 79.8 mm and weighs approximately 658 g2, the α7C II is up to 22% lighter and has up to 45% less volume.
The standard ISO sensitivities range from 100 to 51200 for both still images and movies (expanded ISO 50 to 204800 for still images), enabling high-sensitivity, noise-free shooting.
Alpha 7C II series.
Credit: Sony
Both the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR condense high-resolution and detailed video data equivalent to 7K and 6K, respectively, and can output high-quality 4K video. They come equipped with S-Log, which supports a wide latitude of 14+ stops. It renders rich gradation with little overexposure and underexposure even in scenes with contrast.
Also, in Log shooting mode, the LUT imported by the user can be displayed on the camera monitor image, allowing the user to shoot while checking the finished image in post-production.
Alpha 7CR camera series.
Credit: Sony
In addition, it features the S-Cinetone, a unique Sony feature that can create a cinematic look straight out of the camera without post-processing. Based on Sony's Cinema Line technology, S-Cinetone delivers natural mid-tones that are essential to healthy-looking skin colour to deliver cinematic quality. It also features Creative Look, which allows you to easily change the look and feel of video and still images.
The Alpha 7C II ILCE-7CM2 (with body only) is priced at Rs 2,14,990 and Alpha 7C II ILCE-7CM2L (body + 28-60mm Zoom Lens) costs Rs 2,43,990. They are available at Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorised dealers, e-commerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.
The availability of the Alpha 7CR series will be announced soon and the priced will be revealed during the local launch programme.
TCL C755 is a QD Mini LED 4K TV series
It is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch screen sizes.
They come equipped with 500 plus local dimming zones and support HDR, and 1300 nits to offer a brighter picture with high contrast. It promises to offer a really good viewing experience with rich, true, and accurate colour details.
It boasts AiPQ Processor 3.0 144 Hz VRR, which can deliver a natural visual effect for a superior performance that is also complemented by IMAX, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Dolby Vision IQ – Atmos system.
TCL's newly launched premium TVs.
Credit: TCL
Additionally, its Game Master 2.0 delivers an enhanced gaming experience with more intelligent and high-quality audio-visuals.
The company is also offering another premium 4K UHD TV. The new edgeless 98P745 comes with a minimalist, designed for large spaces to offer a great visual experience. With support for a Wide Color Gamut and 144 Hz VRR, it promises superior visual effects. It also boasts Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos – bringing a cinematic, realistic, and more immersive sound experience at large living room spaces.
The new C755 series price ranges from Rs 89,990 to Rs 4,99,990 onwards, whereas the 98P745 costs Rs 3,09,990.
Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE) and UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor U2724D series
The new Dell UltraSharp monitors support refresh rate to a fast 120Hz refresh rate to deliver smoother and sharper motion visuals.
They boast improved ComfortView Plus feature that significantly reduces the harmful blue light exposures, from the previous generation of up to 50 percent exposure to less than 35 percent exposure.
Dell U2724D and U2724DE series.
Credit: Dell
They come with a built-in Ambient Light Sensor that detects ambient lighting conditions and automatically adjusts screen brightness and colour tone settings.
In addition to HDMI and DP 1.4 connectivity, They feature Thunderbolt (USB-C) that transmits up to 90W power delivery, data, and video signals, and RJ45 that delivers up to 2.5 GbE for fast and stable network connection. The Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D) costs Rs 35,499 and the Dell UltraSharp 27 ThunderboltTM Hub Monitor (U2724DE) is priced at Rs 40,299.
Godrej Eon Velvet 4-Door Refrigerator
The company offers the new convertible fridge in two-colours-- Graphite Black and Inox Steel. It comes in a big 670 litres capacity, and offers wider shelves, and deep and easy-to-slide drawers.
It comes with a Convertible mode, which allows an extra zone that can serve as a freezer or fridge- with temperature customization possibility between -18°C to 5°C. It unlocks up to 81 percent of fridge space, especially useful for days when the vegetable load is higher.
Godrej Eon Velvet 4-Door Refrigerator.
Credit: Godrej
The Super Freezer, Super Cool, and Holiday mode options enable heavy-duty cooling and energy conservation respectively. It boasts Dual-Tech Cooling and Advanced Inverter Technology, which promises to offer efficiency, durability, and silent operations. It also has a door alarm function alerting you when the door is left open. Its price starts at Rs 1,20,000.
Canon's new lenses
The new RF-S10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM series is a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens designed for APS-C EOS R cameras. It comes in a compact and lightweight design to match APS-C camera bodies. It has a way smaller footprint compared to its EF-S and EF-M counterparts. Its 16mm to 29mm full-frame equivalent focal range offers ultra-wide coverage ideal for traveling, selfies, and shooting in tight spaces. It costs 33,595.
On the other hand, RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z is a standard zoom lens for the RF mount and the Power Zoom Adapter PZ-E2. This new compatible accessory offers smooth and precise zoom control, which comes in handy for video creators. It costs Rs 2,95,495.
The RF200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM is the world's first super-telephoto zoom lens to reach as far as 800mm. It promises to enhance the camera's capability to capture better photos in all light conditions compared to the common 600mm telephoto zoom lenses in the market. It costs Rs 1,95,595.
Samsung Upgrade to Awesome offer on Galaxy A series phones
Under this program, customers upgrading from their pre-2020 Galaxy devices (A Series, On Series, and J Series) to the latest Galaxy A series 5G smartphones will get a special offer of Samsung Care+ Screen protection pack for free.
Samsung's Upgrade to Galaxy A offer teaser.
Credit: Samsung India
Also, this offer will be available in addition to festive cashback and affordability offers on Galaxy A Series Smartphones. The company is offering discounts up to Rs 10,000. Add to that, there are lucrative EMI plans available at effective prices of Rs 44/day, Rs 47/day, Rs 49/day, and Rs 63/day on Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G, respectively.
Samsung Upgrade to Awesome offers
Credit: Samsung India
Here's how to redeem the offer:
Customers just have to log in to Samsung's My Galaxy App with their old device. Eligible customers, using old Galaxy smartphones, will see the banner mentioning offer benefits on the app.
Upon generating a unique code on the old device, the customer needs to log into the My Galaxy App of their newly purchased device.
In the app, only eligible users get to see the banner. On clicking the banner, My Galaxy App performs validation of the customer's phone number, which they used to log in with, and the IMEI of the device through which the app is being accessed.
And, after successful validation, My Galaxy App's coupon generation mechanism shares the coupon code with both Samsung Care+ and the policy gets activated within 48 hours.
Asus opens new exclusive stores in Gurugram
The new exclusive store is spread across 365 sq. ft. It houses an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including ASUS flagship products such as Vivobook, Zenbook, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories.
New Asus showroom in Gurugram, Haryana
Credit: Asus
“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Haryana being an important market for us, the inauguration of the new brand store in the promising Tier II city, Gurugram, will play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users,” said Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India.
This is the brand’s 2nd exclusive store located in Gurgaon taking the total count of 8 AES stores in Haryana.
