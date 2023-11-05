Gadgets Weekly: Lava Blaze 2 5G and more

Technology companies Dell, Canon, Sony, and Samsung among others, launched new smartphones, smart displays, refrigerators, cameras, lens, and more this week (October 30-November 5).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lava Blaze 2 5G series

It sports a 6.56-inch HD+(1600×720p) LCD 2.5D curved screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an FM radio.

It comes with a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB) with microSD.