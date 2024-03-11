Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i and more

Technology companies Realme, BenQ, Lenovo, Lava International Ltd, Sennheiser and others launched smartphones, computer, projector, headphones and more this week (March 4-10, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i.
Photo Credit: Lenovo India
As the name suggests, it comes in a sleek compact form. The new Lenovo laptop measures just 14.9 mm in thickness and weighs 1.39 kg. It features an aluminum chassis with MIL-810H military-grade certification. It is capable of functioning at extreme temperatures ranging from 55-degree Celsius to - 4 degrees Celsius.
It sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200p) OLED display with a peak brightness of 400nits, and supports Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR, and True Black 500. It also comes with Eyesafe certification and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.
The new laptop also features a keyboard with a buttonless glass surface multi-touch touchpad and a full HD 1080p camera with IR-based E-shutter. It can automatically shut the camera when not in use. It also features a ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor to keep the camera focused on the user. This comes in handy while attending virtual conferences.
Inside, it comes with Windows 11 OS and is powered by a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16C processor (performance cores x 6 + Efficiency cores x 8 + Low Power Efficiency Core). It can clock peak CPU speed of up to 4.8GHz. It is paired with an Intel Arc graphics card, 32GB LPDDR5x-7467 RAM and 1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe storage. It can handle heavy tasks—be it playing graphics-rich games or video editing or just regular office work-related software coding and PowerPoint presentation.
Lenovo's latest computer also boasts an all-new NPU which helps enable the PC to deliver more than 100 possible Artificial Intelligence experiences such as creating images or music from text.
It houses a 65Wh battery. With a full charge, the PC can last a full day under normal usage.
Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7i costs Rs 1,04,999 in India.
BenQ X300G Smart-LED Projector.
Photo Credit: BenQ
This LED Projector features a 3-inch LED light source with DLP technology and supports 4K UHD resolution and 2000 ANSI Lumens brightness. It can project multimedia content on a compatible surface for up to 100-inch.
It also boasts 1.2x optical motorized zoom, which enables optimal focus on the screen without compromising image quality.
The new BenQ protector runs Android TV OS and comes with a Bongiovi DSP chip, two 8W stereo chamber speakers and a patented passive radiator.
It boasts specialised game modes for RPG(Roll Playing Games), FPS (First Person Shooter), and other genres. It houses stereo chamber speakers along with a patented passive radiator, real-time autofocus and 3D keystone correction.
Besides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it also supports USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI 2.0 ports. It costs Rs 1,52,490.
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones.
Photo Credit: Sennheiser
It houses 37mm dynamic transducers to deliver clear audio output with less distortion. It also boasts a hybrid Active Noise Canceling feature to reduce the outside noise while listening to music and during phone calls.
The new Sennheiser headphones feature two built-in microphones and a dedicated wind-reduction mode for voice calls. It also supports 5-band EQ (equaliser) through the Sennheiser Smart Control app.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to 50 hours of battery life. It also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can last for five hours. It comes in white and black colour options for Rs 11,990.
Realme 12+ 5G series.
Photo Credit: Realme India
The new Realme 12+ features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness. It also supports dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It houses a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, Android 14-based Realme UI 5, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger.
It comes with a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.88 aperture OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back, and features a 16MP front camera. It will be available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 20,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.
Realme 12 5G series.
Photo Credit: Realme India
The regular Realme 12 5G sports a 6.72-inch full HD+(2400 × 1080p) screen comes with dynamic refresh rate (45-120Hz), and 680 nits peak brightness. It also supports dual-SIM slots (and microSD card) and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It also features a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core chipset with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 2TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charger.
Realme 12 houses a dual-camera module--main 108MP (ISOCELL HM6 sensor, f/1.75, 3x lossless zoom) with 2MP portrait camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features an 8MP front camera. It will be available in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.
Logitech MX Brio web camera.
Photo Credit: Logitech
It supports Ultra HD 4K resolution and has 70 per cent larger pixels than the previous generation Brio 4K web camera.
It also boasts an AI-powered image quality booster and can do light correction with face-based image enhancement that provides a more natural image and video with 2x better face visibility and 2x finer image details in a low-lit environment.
Logitech's new camera also offers advanced customization options for users to fine-tune their appearance by manually adjusting exposure, tint, vibrance, field of view and more using Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB software.
The new MX Brio web camera also has two beamforming mics to reduce background noise so the user can be heard clearly.
It also comes with RightSight auto framing feature, which detects and centers on the speaker even as they move around, and can be enabled through Logi Tune. The Webcam is certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, and even works with Chromebook. It costs Rs 24,995.
Lava Blaze Curve 5G series.
Photo Credit: Lava International Ltd.
It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) curved AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits peak brightness. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots.
It houses 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 13 OS (guaranteed to v14 and v15 OS updates), 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
It also comes with triple camera-- main 64MP (f/1.88) with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a macro camera with LED flash on the back. It also features a 32MP front camera. It will be available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.
Newly opened Samsung experience store at Mall of Asia, Bengaluru.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
The company earlier this week on Friday (March 8) inaugurated a second premium experience store at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. This is the second such store in the city.
In 2018, South Korean technology major opened the Samsung Opera House near Brigade road, Bengaluru. It is Samsung's biggest experience showroom globally.
Spread across 1200 sq. ft., the new Samsung store houses all the latest products ranging from home theatre systems, giant smart TVs, new smartphones, tablets, accessories and more. There are also dedicated SmartThings stations, Gaming zones, and audio-visual zones for customers to experience gadgets first-hand before making an informed decision to buy them.
It will also host 'Learn @Samsung' classes for customers on how to make the best use of their devices for work and fun activities.
As part of launch offers, Samsung is promising assured gifts, 2X loyalty points (on all transactions above Rs 15000) and Galaxy Buds FE at Rs 2,999 with select Galaxy devices as a limited period offer.
And, on purchase of Samsung products worth Rs 20,000, the first 200 customers will get early bird giveaways. In addition, consumers can also avail of always-on special benefits such as student discounts of up to 10 per cent on smartphones, laptops, and smartwatches up to 22.5 per cent cashback and Rs 22,000 in additional benefits on select items.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.