Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i and more

As the name suggests, it comes in a sleek compact form. The new Lenovo laptop measures just 14.9 mm in thickness and weighs 1.39 kg. It features an aluminum chassis with MIL-810H military-grade certification. It is capable of functioning at extreme temperatures ranging from 55-degree Celsius to - 4 degrees Celsius.

It sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200p) OLED display with a peak brightness of 400nits, and supports Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR, and True Black 500. It also comes with Eyesafe certification and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

The new laptop also features a keyboard with a buttonless glass surface multi-touch touchpad and a full HD 1080p camera with IR-based E-shutter. It can automatically shut the camera when not in use. It also features a ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor to keep the camera focused on the user. This comes in handy while attending virtual conferences.

Inside, it comes with Windows 11 OS and is powered by a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16C processor (performance cores x 6 + Efficiency cores x 8 + Low Power Efficiency Core). It can clock peak CPU speed of up to 4.8GHz. It is paired with an Intel Arc graphics card, 32GB LPDDR5x-7467 RAM and 1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe storage. It can handle heavy tasks—be it playing graphics-rich games or video editing or just regular office work-related software coding and PowerPoint presentation.

Lenovo's latest computer also boasts an all-new NPU which helps enable the PC to deliver more than 100 possible Artificial Intelligence experiences such as creating images or music from text.

It houses a 65Wh battery. With a full charge, the PC can last a full day under normal usage.

Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7i costs Rs 1,04,999 in India.