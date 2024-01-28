Gadgets Weekly: LG QNED 83 smart TV, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED and more

Technology companies LG, Asus, Sony, and others launched new computer, smart TV accessories, camera lens, and more this week (January 22-28, 2024).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

LG QNED 83 smart TV series

It boasts a bright big Quantum NanoCell Display (QNED) panel. It comes with

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6, Quantum Dot, and NanoCell technologies to deliver richer and more accurate colours in stunning 4K resolution.

It supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, and Virtual 5.1.2 channels to deliver an immersive audio-visual viewing experience.

It has smart dimming technology with deep-learning algorithms that can minimise the halo effect, creating sharper and more natural images.