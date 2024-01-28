Gadgets Weekly: LG QNED 83 smart TV, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED and more

Technology companies LG, Asus, Sony, and others launched new computer, smart TV accessories, camera lens, and more this week (January 22-28, 2024).
LG QNED 83 smart TV series
It boasts a bright big Quantum NanoCell Display (QNED) panel. It comes with
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6, Quantum Dot, and NanoCell technologies to deliver richer and more accurate colours in stunning 4K resolution.
It supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, and Virtual 5.1.2 channels to deliver an immersive audio-visual viewing experience.
It has smart dimming technology with deep-learning algorithms that can minimise the halo effect, creating sharper and more natural images.
It supports Quick Cards, Picture Wizard, User Profiles, ThinQ AI, and compatibility with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Airplay2.
The new QNED 83 series features Game Dashboard & Optimizer, AMD FreeSync, VRR, and a 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures fast and smooth gameplay experience. It comes in 55-inch and 65-inch with prices starting at Rs 1,59,990.
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and Pro Edition
Asus earlier this month unveiled the new ROG Phone 8 series during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 event in Las Vegas.
Now, the ROG Phone 8 Pro (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) and 8 Pro Edition (2GB RAM + 1TB storage) for Rs 94,999 and Rs 1,04,999, respectively.
The USP of owning the Asus ROG Phone 8 series is that the devices are tailor-made for gaming. They feature boast AirTrigger sensors. The frame around the display comes with ultrasensitive touch controls that give gamers unrivaled fingertip control over their games and deliver a console-like playing experience.
The AirTrigger sensors support a wide range of gestures, including Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.
The ROG Phone 8 series also features 10 motion controls and an X-axis linear motor that offers powerful haptic feedback. It also supports the Vibration Mapping feature, which enhances the touch experience by providing adjustable haptic feedback for virtual on-screen buttons.
I have to say, very few can match these capabilities to deliver an amazing gaming experience.
Sony G Master FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS lens
Touted as the world’s lightest 300 mm telephoto prime lens, G Master FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS weighs approximately 1470g (excluding tripod mount) and has been designed with consideration to weight balance. It features a 35 mm full-frame α (Alpha) E-mount lens and supports a maximum aperture of f/2.8.
It promises to deliver high-resolution performance and beautiful bokeh to make the subject stand out clearly. Its precise AF can capture decisive moments in live action during sports, news reporting events, and wildlife photography.
It boasts an innovative optical design that includes three Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and one ED glass element, which is effectively placed to suppress chromatic aberration and achieve high resolution and contrast across the entire frame. Outstanding resolution and contrast are maintained right out to the image edges, which also allows for more flexible cropping and editing. It costs 5,99,990 in India.
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405)
The new Asus laptop comes in a slim design with just 14.5mm thickness and weighs 1.2kg. It has also undergone rigorous US military-grade durability tests for an extended and robust service life.
It flaunts a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800p) 120Hz Lumina OLED touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio and also comes with advanced features such as Windows Hello biometric security system, super-linear speakers, and a quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard.
Under the hood, it supports Intel Evo Edition's - AI-powered Core Ultra 7 155-H series processor, integrated with Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB 7467 MHz LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD and 75 Wh battery with support up to 20 per cent more charging cycles, providing up to 15 hours of unplugged operation. With USB-C Easy Charge, it simplifies recharging from any suitable USB-C adapter, power outlet, or power bank. The company also offers a new PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125-H processor option.
As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax), two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Depending on the configuration, the price ranges between Rs 96,990 and Rs 1,20,990.
ViewSonic X1-4K and X2-4K series projectors
Both the new projectors are designed to support game playing with the Xbox Series X console and controllers. They can project a wide 100-inch display with 4K HDR resolution from only 1.5m away.
The projectors can be connected to the console via HDMI 2 and they automatically switch to the gaming mode, and promises to deliver the best visuals with enhanced colours, vivid imagery and clarity, ensuring ultra-smooth gaming even in high-speed action sequences. They come packed with Texas Instruments 0.65-inch DMD chip that ensures a high native contrast ratio to project finer details in dark and bright scenes for an immersive gaming visual experience.
They come with Harman Kardon speakers. They boast 3rd generation LED technology and offer up to 2,900 Lumens of enhanced brightness, ensuring crystal-clear images in any environment. They promise years of low maintenance with a 30,000-hour-long lifespan.
Also, they come with TÜV SÜD's Low Blue Light certification, to alleviate concerns of eye damage and discomfort caused by prolonged viewing.
The X1-4K and X2-4K are priced at Rs 2,99,000 and Rs 3,25,000, respectively.
Samsung BKC experience store in Mumbai
Samsung earlier this week opened the company's first-ever Online-to-Offline (O2O) lifestyle store Samsung BKC in India. It is located at Jio World Plaza mall, Mumbai.
Spread across 8,000 sq ft, Samsung BKC showcases the company’s widest premium portfolio ranging from smartphones to televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and other Samsung AI ecosystem-related products.
Also, customers in Mumbai now have the option to buy online from Samsung.com/in and take advantage of store proximity to pick up their products from Samsung BKC within two hours.
“Today’s customers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are seeking premium products and unique experiences. They want to interact with the brand and its products, touch, feel, and create. This is what Samsung BKC is all about. We have curated never-before-seen experiences in eight unique zones that include all our AI experiences to excite people across segments. Here, customers will get a feel of our expansive connected devices ecosystem and our cutting-edge technology, Samsung BKC will also organize Learn @ Samsung workshops, bringing together Samsung’s innovations with people’s passions, ” said Mr. JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.
