Gadgets Weekly: New HP Omen 16 gaming laptop and more

Technology companies Vivo, HP, Sony, Goldmedal Electricals, Lenovo, HP and others launched new smartphones, computers, accessories, home appliances, and more this week (January 8-14, 2024).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

HP Omen 16 series laptop

The new Omen 16 series PC comes equipped with the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14700HX mobile processor and powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU options. It promises to deliver an enhanced gaming experience.

It supports up to 32GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM, and this ensures lightning-fast load times, making gaming and content creation seamlessly smooth. It comes with a full HD display panel and supports 165Hz refresh rate, and rapid 3ms response to deliver smooth and immersive viewing experience.

It boasts OMEN Tempest Cooling feature, which ensures intense cooling even during top titles gameplay and multi-applications workload.