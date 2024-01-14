Gadgets Weekly: New HP Omen 16 gaming laptop and more

Technology companies Vivo, HP, Sony, Goldmedal Electricals, Lenovo, HP and others launched new smartphones, computers, accessories, home appliances, and more this week (January 8-14, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
HP Omen 16 series laptop
The new Omen 16 series PC comes equipped with the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14700HX mobile processor and powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU options. It promises to deliver an enhanced gaming experience.
It supports up to 32GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM, and this ensures lightning-fast load times, making gaming and content creation seamlessly smooth. It comes with a full HD display panel and supports 165Hz refresh rate, and rapid 3ms response to deliver smooth and immersive viewing experience.
It boasts OMEN Tempest Cooling feature, which ensures intense cooling even during top titles gameplay and multi-applications workload.
The new Omen 16 series laptop CS 2
Photo Credit: HP India
The new airflow system, which comes in a square venting design enhances air circulation, allowing for better intake and exhaust. Moreover, the redesigned top hinge trunk avoids obstructing the rear venting, contributing to improved thermal performance.
HP Omen 16 series gaming laptop prices start at Rs 1,60,999.
Vivo Y28
It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, and IP54 water-splash resistant rating.
Inside, it features a 2.2Ghz MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13, dual-camera module-- 50MP + 2MP with LED flash, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charge support.
Vivo Y28 series.
Photo Credit: Vivo India
The company is offering the device in two colours-- glitter aqua and crystal purple. It will be available in three configurations--4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999, Rs 15,499, and Rs 16,999, respectively.
Versuni Philips Home Safety 5000 series
The official licensee of the Philips brand, Versuni has launched a new home security camera device.
It is touted to be the world's first security camera system to boast non-line-of-sight-motion sensors. It can detect intruders or moving object's presence without being hindered by blind spots or interference from walls or other obstacles, thanks to the combined Wi-Fi and thread-sensing technology.
It supports Thread, a wireless standard that enables smart home devices to work together through a mesh network without requiring a third-party hub or service.
Versuni Philips Home Safety 5000 series
Photo Credit: Versuni.
The state-of-the-art motion sensors are developed by Versuni in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence of Things (‘AIoT’) company Nami. The device can reliably detect motions in homes in real time without needing a camera in every room. The intelligent sensing technology, powered by machine learning algorithms, can filter out vacuum bots and pets, in addition to detecting human presence. Unlike traditional PIR motion sensors, they are immune to high-temperature impact or sunlight rays.
The digital motion sensing software is embedded in a smart plug for minimum intrusion and visibility, a pack of three sensors and a door sensor that can create a zone of up to 1.500 sq ft, which can be extended by adding more sensors or additional zones.
It supports Philips Home Safety app that can offer users 24/7 control and insights into their home security from anywhere. It comes with dual storage capabilities, the cameras and doorbell record locally to an SD card, and can also back up the content to the cloud.
Philips Home Safety Series 5000 is expected to launch in March 2024 in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and India. Price details will be revealed during the local launch event soon.
Lenovo ThinkBook and ThinkCentre desktops
Lenovo earlier this week, launched a new line of ThinkBook products, ThinkCentre desktops, and accessories, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, in Las Vegas.
The new computers are targeted for the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market.
They come with tailor-made features, smart designs, and AI PC enhancements.
The interesting thing about the new ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid system is that it can be used both as a laptop with Windows OS and a tablet with Android OS. The keyboard can detach when only a display is needed to work or to watch content via OTT apps.
Lenovo ThinkBook Laptops.
Photo Credit: Lenovo India
On the other hand, ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 comes with a powerful Intel Evo Edition laptop and promises long battery life. It has a built-in Copilot key and is Lenovo’s first carbon-neutral laptop.
The ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6+5 is a powerful, versatile, and smart laptop. It flaunts a 14.5-inch 3K display and includes a Graphics Extension (TGX) port that supports the new ThinkBook Graphics Extension (TGX)5 dock boosting AI computing power.
ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 series.
Photo Credit: Lenovo India
Lenovo's new ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 supports the new Magic Bay Studio that incorporates a 4K camera and integrated speakers.
And, the ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 is an all-in-one desktop and will be available in 24-inch and 27-inch form factors. The prices of the new Lenovo PCs will be revealed during local launch events in the coming months.
Sony's new BRAVIA display EZ20L series
The new EZ20L lineup comes in multiple screen sizes-- FW-75EZ20L (75-inch), FW-65EZ20L (65-inch), FW-55EZ20L (55-inch), FW-50EZ20L (50-inch) and FW-43EZ20L (43-inch).
They come with a free, pre-installed BRAVIA Signage app, administrative functionality to turn off inputs, and built-in mirroring directly from a user’s device.
The new BRAVIA display EZ20L series.
Photo Credit: Sony
They feature a slim bezel design with flexible installation options. It supports a wide viewing angle and comes with a powerful 4K Processor X1, and 4K X-Reality PRO for upscaling content.
Some of the notable sustainability features include recycled plastic materials, environmentally friendly packaging, and Power-Saving Mode.
They also come with RS-232C support, standard IP control, 16/7 operation, and 350 nits of brightness for high visibility indoors. Depending on the type of screen size, the prices range between Rs 90,000 and Rs 2,75,000.
Nothing Phone(2) and CMG charger get lucrative discounts in India
The Phone (2), which was launched with Rs 44,999 (12 GB RAM + 128GB storage) will be available at Rs 34,999 during the sale period.
The Phone(2) runs on the latest Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 with a new Glyph Interface. It offers lots of customisation options including grid design, widget size, and color themes while introducing new folder layouts and illustrated covers. It also boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 6.7-inch flexible LTPO AMOLED display, a 4,700mAh battery, an amazing dual camera (50MP + 50MP), and a 32MP front camera.
Nothing Phone(2).
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, customers with ICICI bank cards can claim Rs 2,000 extra discount.
Furthermore, customers can claim an additional Rs 3,000 off via an exchange deal on select device models.
The company is also offering a discount on its 65W CMF charger. It was launched with Rs 2,999 price tag. Now, Phone(2) can purchased for Rs 1,999 on Flipkart.
CMF Power 65W GaN charger.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It comes with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port and the charger also promises wide compatibility, wherein users can charge an array of devices, like phones, tablets, earbuds, and notebooks.
Goldmedal Electricals Jugnoo LED Downlight
It features a polycarbonate-based housing with a transparent optical acrylic cover. With the in-built independent driver, it can offer surge protection up to 2.5Kv and the LED light can last up to 25,000 burning hours.
Goldmedal Electricals Jugnoo LED Downlight.
Photo Credit; Goldmedal Electricals
With the anti-glare diffuser, it can create a soothing light ideal for homes, offices, shops, restaurants, and hotels. It has a total lumen efficacy of 75lm/W. It costs Rs 310 and comes with a warranty of two years.
Big discounts on Samsung Galaxy A05s
During the launch time, Samsung Galaxy A05s variants-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage0 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage--used to cost Rs 13,499 and Rs 14, 999, respectively. They are now available for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,999 respectively.
For the uninitiated, Galaxy A05s features a 6.71-inch full HD+ display, with 90Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy A05s series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
Under the hood, it comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and also supports RAM Plus. This will allow users to expand RAM up to 12GB RAM, which enables faster app loading and smoother performance. It comes in three colours-- Light Green, Light Violet, and Black.
Amazon kicks off Great Republic Day Sale in India
To mark the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the e-commerce major Amazon on Sunday (January 13) kicked off a promotional sale campaign in India.
The Amazon logo.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
It is offering up to 40 per cent off on mobile phones and accessories, up to 75 per cent off on laptops and other electronics, up to 80 per cent off on Amazon Fashion and beauty essentials, up to 50 per cent off on groceries and daily essentials from Amazon Fresh
On pet and baby related products, Amazon is offering 60 per cent discount, and up to 40% off on smart devices including Amazon Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, and up to 50 per cent off on home and kitchen.
Motorola brings new Edge40 Neo and Razr40 Ultra in Peach Fuzz, PANTONE colour of the year 2024
The new Edge40 Neo and Razr40 Ultra look gorgeous in the peach-orange colour. Both devices come with vegan leather back panels in a leather-like textured finish.
Except for the colour, the rest of the things such as design language and internal hardware remain the same for the Edge40 Neo and the Razr40 Ultra.
The Edge40 Neo comes with 6.55-inch full HD+ 10-bit pOLED display, 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7030 octa-core processor with Mali-G610 MC3 GPU, Android 13 OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage, 5G modem, dual-camera module--50MP (f/1.8, OIS) + 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide autofocus camera (f/2.2) with LED flash on the back, a 32MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging capability
The new Edge40 Neo and Razr40 Ultra in Peach Fuzz, PANTONE colour of the year 2024.
Photo Credit: Motorola
The Razr40 Ultra features a– 3.6-inch QuickView pOLED (1056×1066p) display on the front, inside, it sports a 6.9-inch FlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED LTPO display and dynamic 1-165Hz refresh rate.
Inside, it houses a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU, Android 13, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, dual-camera module--main 12MP (with OIS) + 13MP ultrawide lens with 108-degree FOV, 32MP front camera and a 3,800mAh battery with 33W Turbo fast charging and 5W wireless charging.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech