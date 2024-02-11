Gadgets Weekly: New HP Spectre x360 PC series and more

Technology companies HP, Asus, Amazfit, Sennheiser and others launched new laptops, smartwatches, cameras, earphones and other accessories this week (February 5-11, 2024).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

HP Spectre x360 PC series

Hewlett Packard (HP) is offering the new laptops in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. They come with up to 2.8K OLED screen options, promising sharper images and more vibrant colours, along with an IMAX Enhanced Certification for watching movies.

They support a 16:10 aspect ratio and the display can adjust from 48 Hz to 120 Hz based on the type of content being viewed. The HP Spectre x360 16-inch has the world’s largest haptic touchpad for a Windows-based 16-inch PC.

The new HP laptops come with a 9MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night. They also come with a dedicated AI chip that delivers built-in security features including a walk-away lock, wake-on approach, and privacy alerts to warn the users of snooping eyes.