Gadgets Weekly: New HP Spectre x360 PC series and more

Technology companies HP, Asus, Amazfit, Sennheiser and others launched new laptops, smartwatches, cameras, earphones and other accessories this week (February 5-11, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
HP Spectre x360 PC series
Hewlett Packard (HP) is offering the new laptops in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. They come with up to 2.8K OLED screen options, promising sharper images and more vibrant colours, along with an IMAX Enhanced Certification for watching movies.
They support a 16:10 aspect ratio and the display can adjust from 48 Hz to 120 Hz based on the type of content being viewed. The HP Spectre x360 16-inch has the world’s largest haptic touchpad for a Windows-based 16-inch PC.
The new HP laptops come with a 9MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night. They also come with a dedicated AI chip that delivers built-in security features including a walk-away lock, wake-on approach, and privacy alerts to warn the users of snooping eyes.
HP Spectre x360 series.
Photo Credit: HP India
Additionally, it offers adaptive screen adjustments like a screen dimmer when the user looks away to save power and variable refresh rate for immersive performance and power efficiency. The automatic performance optimization also adjusts fan noise and temperatures based on applications being used, placement of the laptop, and battery status.
They are also the first consumer devices to feature audio tuning by Poly. Users will have the option to enhance calls and video with Windows Studio effects, which offers AI features like automatic framing, background blur, and the ability to maintain eye contact onto the NPU for engaging connections.
The new Spectre x360 series is HP’s first consumer laptop to boast a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to seamlessly manage AI workloads.
They come equipped with three engine machines including CPU, GPU, and NPU and NVIDIA Studio with RTX 4050 GFX. They offer advanced AI technology for faster video editing, and more efficient productivity and content creation.
HP Spectre x360 14-inch Laptop prices start at Rs 1,64,999 in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colours And, the 16-inch variant prices start at Rs 1,79,999 onwards in Nightfall Black.
Asus Chromebook CM14 series
The budget Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor and can deliver up to a 15-hour battery life.
The new Asus laptop supports millions of Android apps for work and leisure found on Google Play Store. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for fast, stable connectivity at home, at the office, and in the classroom.
Asus Chromebook CM14 series.
Photo Credit: Asus India
With ChromeOS support for Linux backend runtime, users can also avail the benefits of being able to run Linux PC apps in a safe sandbox environment.
The new Chromebook CM14 (CM1402C2MA) is now available on Amazon for Rs 26,990 in India.
Dyson Supersonic R Professional hair dryer
Singapore-based technology major Dyson earlier in the week launched the new premium hair dryer Supersonic R Professional series.
Dyson Supersonic R Professional hair dryer.
Photo Credit: Dyson
It comes in a compact and lightweight form factor to carry out the hair-drying process. It weighs 30 per cent smaller and 20 per cent lighter compared to the previous electric Dyson hair dryer.
It boasts a proprietary Hyperdium motor, which interacts with Radio Frequency Identifier (RDIF) sensor-embedded attachments to adjust motor speed, and heater and deliver precise drying maintaining correct airflow and temperature.
The new hair dryer supports three precise airflow settings and four heat modes, including constant cold shot, with ergonomically placed controls within a thumb’s reach and LED indicators on the handle. It is designed for hair stylists to use the tool with ease without interrupting the styling session.
Dyson Supersonic R Professional hair dryer's attachments.
Photo Credit: Dyson India
The depth-loaded filter is engineered to capture professional pollutants such as hair sprays, airborn styling products and other such air nuances within a salon in a 3D mesh design to protect machine performance, lasting up to two times longer in between cleans.
There is no official word on price details for the Indian market but will be coming later this year.
Amazfit Active watch
It flaunts a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display with a premium stainless-steel frame enclosure.
It boasts AI-driven Zepp Coach, which offers efficient, personalized, and safe workouts. It provides scientific training methods based on the user's physical fitness, and fatigue level.
Amazfit Active watch.
Photo Credit: Amazfit
The training status is based on exercise intensity. Whether advising on increasing exercise, suggesting rest, or altering training intensity, the Zepp Coach ensures a personalised approach for optimal results with comprehensive health monitoring (24x7 heart rate, SPO2, and stress tracking).
The new smartwatch also offers precise navigation through five satellite systems and can track more than 120 sporting activities. With a full charge, it can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. It costs Rs 12,999.
Fujifilm INSTAX Pal camera
It comes in a compact form factor. It features standard mode, which can be activated by pressing the shutter button on the rear panel. It utilizes a wide-angle lens for unique shots from elevated positions or sharp angles.
With just one hand, users can take colourful dynamic images with detailed backgrounds, which is often challenging for smartphones.
It also boasts the Remote Mode, which allows users to connect the camera to a smartphone via Bluetooth, using a dedicated INSTAX Pal App.
Fujifilm INSTAX Pal camera.
Photo Credit: Fujifilm
It allows users to remotely capture selfies or group photos and view the clicks right as they are taken. The interactive app also allows users to resize the photos in mini, Square or Wide formats and add emojis, stickers or text to the images.
With the Interval Mode, the camera captures a continuous series of photographs at a three-second interval.
It also supports INSTAX Link Printer Series - Mini Link 2, Wide Link and Square Link and other INSTAX cameras - Mini LiPlay and Mini EVO, enabling users to print clicked images as INSTAX prints in various sizes. The price starts at Rs 10,999.
Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones
It flaunts ergonomic design language and is made of premium build quality.
It supports touch-gesture controls and Hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation. With Bluetooth 5.2, it promises stable wireless connectivity and delivers good sound quality, as it supports all popular codecs including aptX Adaptive for optimum audio delivery.
Inside, it houses a 37mm dynamic transducer with Sennheiser’s Sound Personalization mode. It promises better bass performance.
It boasts powerful Adaptive ANC performance to dramatically reduce outside distractions so that the subtle details in the content are delivered naturally to the years.
Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones.
Photo Credit: Sennheiser
It promises to deliver 50 hours of battery life under full charge. It also supports quick charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver five hours of listening time. It costs Rs 15,990. But, for a limited time, it can pre-booked for Rs 14,990.
Nikon Z9 makes its way to International Space Station
Last month, Nikon in collaboration with US-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration launched launched Nikon Z9 into orbit to conduct research and document life aboard the International Space Station the International Space Station (ISS).
NASA astronauts have captured the iconic and breathtaking images of Earth and space in stellar quality and clarity. This is Nikon’s first mirrorless camera used by the space station crew.
The shipment to ISS consisted of 13 Nikon Z 9s, a total of more than 15 NIKKOR Z lenses, including super-telephoto and macro lenses, and 15 FTZ II adapters.
The boasts latest mirrorless technology to capture crisp clear photos. Since the Apollo 15 mission more than 50 years ago, Nikon cameras and lenses have been used by NASA for space exploration on various missions and space shuttles. Starting in 1999, Nikon cameras (the Nikon F5) and NIKKOR lenses have been used aboard the orbiting laboratory to aid in scientific research, maintenance, and aiding astronauts in capturing iconic images of Earth, the heavens, and beyond. The gear is used both inside the space station, but also in the unrelenting vacuum of space in a special “blanket” developed by NASA. In 2008, NASA took delivery of the D2XS digital SLR, and in 2013, 38 Nikon D4 digital SLR cameras and 64 NIKKOR lenses were delivered to the space station crew.
