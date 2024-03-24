Gadgets Weekly: New Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Laptop 6 and more

Technology companies Microsoft, Dyson, Realme, Lenovo and others launched tablets, laptops, smartphones, smart clean, refrigerators, accessories and more this week (March 18-24, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
New Surface Pro 10 for Business.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Microsoft earlier in the week unveiled two new devices--Surface Pro 10 for Business and Laptio 6 for Business.
The new Surface Pro 10 model sports a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with 2880x1920p resolution, has pixel density of 267 pixels per inch (ppi), support peak brightness of 600nits and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It also supports 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass shield.
Inside, it has a TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise-grade security and BitLocker support. It also features Windows Hello facial recognition security.
It comes with Windows 11 OS, a full HD front camera, a 10.5MP ultra HD camera on the back, dual studio mics, and 2W stereo speakers.
The company is offering the device in multiple options including-- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x RAM with SSD (4th Gen) storage--256GB, 512GB and 1TB.
Customers get two Intel chipset variants-- Core Ultra 5 Processor 135U and Core Ultra 7 Processor 165U--with Intel AI Boost NPU (Neural Processor Unit) and Intel Graphics.
New Surface Laptop 6 for Business.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
The new Surface Laptop 6 for Business series comes with a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display with 2256x1054p resolution, pixel density of 201 ppi, peak brightness of 400nits and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. Microsoft also offers a 15-inch screen size variant with similar features.
The 13.5-inch model can last for 18.5 hours of normal usage and the bigger model with 15-inch can deliver up to 19 hours of battery life. They also come with a full HD(1080p) front camera.
Inside, the new PCs feature a TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise-grade security and BitLocker support. It also features Windows Hello facial recognition security.
The new Surface Laptop 6 (13.5-inch and 15-inch) comes with USB-C with USB 4 port, supports fast charging with a minimum 45W power supply, USB-A 3.1 port, 3.5 mm headset jack and Surface Connect port.
The CPU options include-- Core Ultra 5 Processor 135U and Core Ultra 7 Processor 165U--with Intel AI Boost NPU (Neural Processor Unit. Microsoft is offering two graphics card options Graphics and Intel Arc Graphics( with 16GB, 32GB or 64GB memory).
RAM options include-- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB LPDDR5x RAM. And, there will be three SSD (4th Gen) storage options-- 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.
Both the devices are built for ChatGPT-powered Copilot. There is a dedicated Copilot key on Laptop 6. Even the new Surface Pro Keyboard for the Surface Pro 10 tablet has a Copilot button.
The price of the Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business series starts at $1,999.99 and will be available in April.
The new BURANO digital camera launched in India.
Photo Credit: Sony India
It comes in a compact and lightweight body. It is approximately 32mm shorter and 1.4kg lighter than the VENICE 2 camera models.
It has a 3.5-inch multi-function LCD monitor and this can be used as a viewfinder, for touch focus, or menu control.
The new BURANO camera features an 8.6K full-frame sensor. It is the world's digital cinema camera with a PL-Mount to feature in-body image stabilisation. Furthermore, it boasts an electronically variable ND filter structure.
When removing the PL lens mount, the camera can be used with E-mount lenses and it supports fast hybrid AF and subject recognition AF, which comes in handy to capture fast-moving subjects.
It is capable of shooting videos at full-frame (Super 35), and the camera features a de-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses. It can film at frame rates including up to 8K at 30 frames per second, 6K at 60 frames per second or 4K at 120 frames per second.
BURANO, the newest addition to Sony's CineAlta family of high-end digital cinema cameras costs Rs 37,69,990.
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (left) and Legion Pro 7i (right).
Picture Credit: Lenovo India
The new Lenovo Legion Pro models have Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and NVIDIA RTX 4090 with 32GB DDR5 memory. These PCs are touted to be the most powerful AI-tuned gaming laptops from Lenovo for pro-level competitive gamers.
These machines feature advanced components such as an extra-wide vapour chamber, liquid metal infusion with AI-driven power management, and Legion ColdFront for Esports-level performance for a competitive gaming advantage. The Legion Pro 7i sets up to 235W total TDP(Thermal Design Power), while the Legion Pro 5i offers up to 200W total TDP, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.
They boast Lenovo's PureSight Gaming Display with up to 245 Hz variable refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, to deliver immersive gameplay and smoother frame rates. The devices boast a refined recycled aluminium design with organic polymer accents. The TrueStrike keyboards offer customizable RGB lighting and are complemented by Rapid Charge Pro, featuring a 99.99Whr battery that can deliver more than five hours of battery life.
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and 5i laptops also feature Tobii Horizon & Aware technology. It offers seamless head-tracking technology that allows gamers to take control of the camera and explore their favourite games in immersive ways.
The new Legion 5i Pro and 7i Pro are priced at Rs 1,57,990 and Rs 3,24,990, respectively.
Lenovo is also offering non-Pro versions-- Legion 5i and 7i -- for Rs 1,29,990 and Rs 1,77,990, respectively.
Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer.
Photo Credit: Dyson
Dyson earlier in the week launched a new Supersonic Nural hair dryer. It boasts a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of Nural sensors. It can automatically reduce heat and airflow as the hair dryer nears the head, help protecting the scalp from damage.
When Scalp protect mode is on, the device's LED light will automatically change between cool blue or yellow (low heat), to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat), depending on the distance the machine is from the head.
It comes with five attachments-- Gentle air, Styling concentrator (for wider and thinner precision styling), Smoothing nozzle (it can reduce frizz for a smooth and natural look), Diffuser (offers improved diffusion for defined curls and waves) and Flyaway smoother (for smooth and hide flyaways using the Coanda effect).
Dyson has confirmed to launch the new Supersonic Nural hair dryer in India later this year.
Nothing Inc. opens new service centre in Delhi, second in India, after Bengaluru.
Photo Credit: Nothing Inc.
After launching its first-ever full-owned service centre in Bengaluru, Nothing has opened its second such repair shop in Delhi.
It will offer regular service camps for Nothing customers. Also, customers can also buy a range of accessories and insurance care packs, including provisions for Accidental/Liquid Damage, warranty upgrades, and more. It is located at M-16, 1st floor, Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi - 110024.
Milagrow iMap 23 Black smart cleaner series.
Photo Credit: Milagrow
Milagrow earlier this week launched new iMap 2023 smart cleaner in India.
It comes with a large disposable dustbin of 4-litres and offers more than 70 days of hands free cleaning.
It boasts robotic 6th sense cleaning technology. This robot cleaner functions fully independently with an electronic water tank. It can store maps of up to 5 floors, enabling seamless cleaning across multiple floors or areas.
With the latest RT2R 2.0 Navigation Technology and smart laser navigation, it scans the cleaning area with 6*360 degrees 4,250 times per second. This helps the IMap 23 to cover more ground in less time.
It is powered by a Japanese Brushless Motor with an impressive 5000Pa suction power, which ensures the robot cleaner works on all surfaces in an Indian home.
The robot is powered by a 5200 mAh battery and it can deliver for up to 4 hours of runtime. It supports Amazon Alexa digital assistant.
Customers can control with voice commands and with the app, they can remotely operate the device. The new iMap 23 Black series is priced at Rs 49,900.
The company also launched a couple of low-end models-- iMap 14 and BlackCat 23 Range--with prices starting at Rs 29,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively. All the newly launched devices are available on Amazon and Milagrow e-shop.
LG Objet Collection with MoodUP refrigerator series.
Photo Credit: LG
It comes in a sleek, vibrant, bold and sophisticated design. The new LG fridge features LED panels on its doors. The MoodUP feature allows users to change colours based on their mood and sync music to create a customised ambience at home.
With the ThinQ smartphone app, customers get more than 1.7 lakh colour combinations to personalise the LED light on the fridge. Add to that, it also features a Bluetooth speaker, wherein users can pair the fridge with the phone to play out songs of their choice in the kitchen.
It also boasts an InstaView feature. With a double-knock gesture, the door turns transparent to help the user get a peek inside the fridge to see the contents without having to open the doors.
It also comes with several modes to refrigerate different types of food, fruits and vegetables to keep them fresh for longer times. Its price starts at Rs 4,49,999.
Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G series.
Photo Credit: Realme
It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 2000 nits peak brightness. It comes with an IP54 water-splash-resistant rating, dual-SIM slots, type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It houses MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage, triple-camera module--50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.88, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the black, an 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charger.
The company is offering Narzo 70 Pro 5G in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The device will come in two colours-- glass gold and glass green.
Nothing Community Edition Phone 2(a) series will launched later in 2024.
Photo Credit: Nothing Inc.
Carl Pei, co-founder of Nothing Inc. earlier this week announced bringing a new version of the latest Phone 2(a) series.
Pei has invited Nothing brand fans to create a new limited edition Phone 2(a). The winning candidate will collaborate with the company's engineers to create a unique design language. Submissions for this stage will open to all on 26 March.
The winner also be able to work on the development of new wallpapers and even design the new retail package of the device.
The winner will also get to work with the business team of Nothing Inc. to ideate a marketing campaign for the Nothing Community Phone 2(a) Edition series.
BenQ Zowie Gaming Monitor XL2546X.
Photo Credit: BenQ
It boasts DyAc 2 technology, a dynamic accuracy mechanism to deliver smooth motion clarity and superior overall visual experiences.
Add to that, it comes with Fast-TN panel technology, which ensures faster response times on the screen and provides clearer and sharper outlines of moving objects. The new XL2546X effectively reduces overshoot which is caused by aggressive liquid crystal overdrive under certain circumstances on conventional panels.
The gaming monitor also comes with a height adjustment feature for a comfortable viewing experience. It also features Auto Game mode to deliver an optimal gaming experience. It cost Rs 42,990.
Crossbeats Intenz (left) and Slide series (right) earbuds
Photo Credit: Crossbeats
The new Crossbeats Slide series earbuds feature a unique slide-to-open case. The new Crossbeats buds come equipped with smart touch controls and powerful 13mm neodymium drivers.
It boasts Artificial Intelligence-powered ENC Mode. It can cancel out external noise and allow users to hear music or calls clearly.
On the other hand, Crossbeats Intenz comes in a premium leather case finish, metal components, and an IPX5 rating.
The new earbuds boast Captive Bass Audio technology. It offers 87 per cent more bass and 58 per cent more treble. Its 13mm drivers promise to deliver concert-level audio quality.
The case comes with a 400mAh battery capacity. The earbuds can deliver close to 60 hours of playtime.
Both the new Crossbeats earbuds cost Rs 1,599.
