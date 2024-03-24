Gadgets Weekly: New Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Laptop 6 and more

Microsoft earlier in the week unveiled two new devices--Surface Pro 10 for Business and Laptio 6 for Business.

The new Surface Pro 10 model sports a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with 2880x1920p resolution, has pixel density of 267 pixels per inch (ppi), support peak brightness of 600nits and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It also supports 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass shield.

Inside, it has a TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise-grade security and BitLocker support. It also features Windows Hello facial recognition security.

It comes with Windows 11 OS, a full HD front camera, a 10.5MP ultra HD camera on the back, dual studio mics, and 2W stereo speakers.

The company is offering the device in multiple options including-- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x RAM with SSD (4th Gen) storage--256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Customers get two Intel chipset variants-- Core Ultra 5 Processor 135U and Core Ultra 7 Processor 165U--with Intel AI Boost NPU (Neural Processor Unit) and Intel Graphics.