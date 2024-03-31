Gadgets Weekly: New Nikon Nikkor Z camera lens and more

Technology companies Nikon, Poco, Portronics, Honor, Lava International Ltd and others launched camera lenses, earphones, tablet, smartphones, and more this week (March 25-31, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm f-4-8 VR lens.
Photo Credit: Nikon
It supports 14.2X zoom, a first-init-class camera lens. It can cover a super-telephoto 400mm wide shooting range, which comes in handy to capture big landmarks such as tall statues and wide landscapes of a hill range within the frame.
It can also get close-up macro shots with minimal focus on subjects such as food on a table at a restaurant, flowers in the garden or a bouquet at a reception area.
Add to that, the Nikkor Z series lens boasts a built-in optical vibration reduction (CR) mechanism to ensure sharp images in low-light conditions.
For fast-moving subjects, the lens uses a stepping motor (STM) for quick and precise autofocus. The lens body is made of sturdy materials and it also has a dust-and-water drip-resistant rating. It is priced at Rs 1, 28,995 and will be available for purchase in April.
Honor Pad 9 series tablet.
Photo Credit: Honor Tech India
Honor Pad 9 sports a 12.1-inch WQXGA(2560 x 1600p) TFT LCD screen with 500 nits peak brightness, eight speakers, and dual-microphones.
It comes with 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core with Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2, main 13MP camera (f/2.0), 8MP front camera (f/2.2), and a 8,300mAh with 35W charger. It costs Rs 24,999. For a limited time, the company is offering Rs 2,000 discount.
Poco C61 series
Photo Credit: Poco India
It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+(1600 × 720p) display, supports a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a triple slot (nano SIM + nano SIM + microSD card) and a 3.5mm audio jack.
It houses a 2GHz UNISOC T616 octa-core processor, Mali-G57 GPU, Android 13, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage(expandable up to 512GB) with microSD, dual camera module --50MP rear camera with AI lens with LED flash, 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.
It comes in three colours-- imperial green, majestic purple, and royal gold-- for Rs 8,499.
Newly launched Thomson air cooler (2024) series.
Photo Credit: Thomson
Thomson launched four new air coolers--28 L Personal Air Cooler (CPP28N 28L-Rs 3,999), XL Heavy Duty 105 L Desert Air Cooler (HD105--Rs 9,999), XXL Heavy Duty 115 L Desert Air Cooler (HD115-Rs 9,999) and Super Heavy Duty 150 L Desert Air Cooler (HD150--Rs 14,999) in India.
They come with BLDC technology (Brushless Direct Current) and come with a 2600rpm motor with an air-throw distance ranging between 25 feet to 90 feet.
The new Thomson coolers feature a noiseless design for silent operation and also come equipped with a five-fin blade, which ensures better airflow.
Harmonics Twins 28 wireless earbuds.
Photo Credit: Portronics
It features controls on each stem that allow the user to answer calls, control music playback, skip song tracks, and toggle between ANC and Transparency modes.
Each earbud houses a 13mm dynamic driver with low latency technology that promises to offer a balanced stereo sound to the listener.
It boasts an Active Noise Cancellation feature, which can reduce the noise by up to 25dB. They come with four microphones enhanced with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, to ensure clear voice calls.
The new Portronics earbuds also support AI voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant for Apple and Android devices.
The earbuds come with an IPX5 rating, which means they can survive water splashes, sweat, and light rain.
With a full charge, earbuds can deliver up to 50 hours of battery life.
The charging case, with a battery capacity of 400 mAh, can charge the buds fully for three consecutive times. It also features a dual-LED display that shows the battery status of the earbuds.
Furthermore, Harmonics Twins 28 supports fast charging; a quick 10-minute recharge via its USB Type-C port can deliver 120 minutes of playtime. The company is offering the new earbuds in three colours--black, blue and white-- for Rs 1,399.
Opus Prime BLDC fan.
Photo Credit: Goldmedal Electricals
Opus Prime BLDC(Brushless Direct Current) fan can perform 40 per cent more efficiently than other conventional fans.
Its aerodynamic motor design ensures optimum airflow even at low voltages. It also features a special coating to prevent dust accumulation. This contributes to cleaner air quality, making the fan more user-friendly and long-lasting.
Additionally, it features six LED lights to indicate speed levels and comes with a remote control for convenient operation from anywhere. It costs Rs 5,999.
The new F25 Pro coral purcle colour variant.
Photo Credit: Oppo India
Oppo earlier in the week launched the new coral purple variant of F25 Pro series phone.
It comes with a dual-layer design, crafted with the cutting-edge Magnetic Particle process. The first layer captures colour shades of the coral reefs. The second layer employs UV DTF (Direct-to-Film) technology to introduce a shattered diamond texture. On top, the company has incorporated a high-gloss panel with glistening and translucent quality.
Rest of the features are same as the original F25 Pro, which was launched in February. The device comes with IP65 water-and-dust-resistant certification; this means, it can survive accidental water splashes.
It features 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED curved screen and supports 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a Panda Glass shield.
It also features dual-SIM slots, a type-c port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), Android 14-based ColorOS 14, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.
The new Oppo F25 Pro is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration for Rs 23,999.
Besides the new coral purple, the company offers the F25 Pro in two other colours-- lava red and ocean blue.
