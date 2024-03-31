Gadgets Weekly: New Nikon Nikkor Z camera lens and more

It features controls on each stem that allow the user to answer calls, control music playback, skip song tracks, and toggle between ANC and Transparency modes.

Each earbud houses a 13mm dynamic driver with low latency technology that promises to offer a balanced stereo sound to the listener.

It boasts an Active Noise Cancellation feature, which can reduce the noise by up to 25dB. They come with four microphones enhanced with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, to ensure clear voice calls.

The new Portronics earbuds also support AI voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant for Apple and Android devices.

The earbuds come with an IPX5 rating, which means they can survive water splashes, sweat, and light rain.

With a full charge, earbuds can deliver up to 50 hours of battery life.

The charging case, with a battery capacity of 400 mAh, can charge the buds fully for three consecutive times. It also features a dual-LED display that shows the battery status of the earbuds.

Furthermore, Harmonics Twins 28 supports fast charging; a quick 10-minute recharge via its USB Type-C port can deliver 120 minutes of playtime. The company is offering the new earbuds in three colours--black, blue and white-- for Rs 1,399.