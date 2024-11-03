Gadgets Weekly: OnePlus 13 and more

It features a 6.82-inch 2K+(3168×1440p) LTPO AMOLED display with a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate, supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness and comes with Crystal Shield super ceramic glass protection and IP68/69 water-and-dust resistant rating.

It also features dual-SIM slots, a type-c port, an infrared sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device houses Qualcomm's 4nm class 4.32GHz Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 900MHz Adreno 830 GPU, Android 15-based ColorOS 15 in China (OxygenOS 15 in global markets), 12GB / 16GB / 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.0) storage and a big 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

It also boasts Hasselblad camera system--main 50MP (1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 114 degree ultra-wide camera (with 1/1.27-inch Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 50MP periscope telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch LYT600 sensor, f/2.6, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, up to 120x digital zoom) with LED flash. It can record up to 8K videos.

On the front, it features a 32MP camera (with Sony IMX615 sensor, ƒ/2.4). It can 4K video at 30 fps (frames per second).

OnePlus 13 will be available initially in China with prices starting at 4,499 yuan (approx. Rs 53,163). The company is expected to launch the global variant in January 2025, most probably in India.