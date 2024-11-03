Gadgets Weekly: OnePlus 13 and more

OnePlus 13
Credit: OnePlus/China
It features a 6.82-inch 2K+(3168×1440p) LTPO AMOLED display with a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate, supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness and comes with Crystal Shield super ceramic glass protection and IP68/69 water-and-dust resistant rating.
It also features dual-SIM slots, a type-c port, an infrared sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The device houses Qualcomm's 4nm class 4.32GHz Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 900MHz Adreno 830 GPU, Android 15-based ColorOS 15 in China (OxygenOS 15 in global markets), 12GB / 16GB / 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.0) storage and a big 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
It also boasts Hasselblad camera system--main 50MP (1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 114 degree ultra-wide camera (with 1/1.27-inch Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 50MP periscope telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch LYT600 sensor, f/2.6, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, up to 120x digital zoom) with LED flash. It can record up to 8K videos.
On the front, it features a 32MP camera (with Sony IMX615 sensor, ƒ/2.4). It can 4K video at 30 fps (frames per second).
OnePlus 13 will be available initially in China with prices starting at 4,499 yuan (approx. Rs 53,163). The company is expected to launch the global variant in January 2025, most probably in India.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6's cover display.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Consumers purchasing Galaxy Z Fold6 will get the smartphone at as low as Rs 1,44,999 (against MRP: Rs 1,64,999) along with a 24-month no-cost EMI. Similarly, consumers purchasing Galaxy Z Flip6 will get the device at just Rs 89,999 (against MRP: Rs 1,09,999) with 24 months of no-cost EMI as a part of a limited-period festive offer.
Consumers seeking enhanced affordability can take advantage of the convenient EMI options starting as low as Rs 2,500 for Galaxy Z Flip6 and Rs 4,028 for Galaxy Z Fold6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Additionally, customers purchasing Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance at just Rs 999 for a limited period. The Galaxy Z Assurance programme, which provides complete device protection was originally priced at Rs 14,999 for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Rs 9999 for Galaxy Z Flip6. Under the Z Assurance programme, customers can now avail two claims in a year.
Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse.
Credit: Logitech
It comes with a compact, ambidextrous design. It promises to offer precise control on various surfaces.
It is available in three colours-- graphite, off-white, and rose colour-- for Rs 1,125.
Sony WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open).
Credit: Sony India
The new Sony earbuds feature a soft, ergonomic shape designed for all-day comfort. The lightweight and compact design, paired with newly developed Air Fitting Supporters, promises to offer a secure and comfortable fit, accommodating a variety of ear sizes. It also features an IP54 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes and sweat during heavy workouts at the gym.
The earphones come with Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 and a specially designed 11mm ring-shaped driver unit to deliver well-balanced, high-quality audio with clear mid to high ranges.
With a full charge, it can offer a battery life of up to 22 hours. It also supports fast charging. With just a 3-minute charge, the earphones can deliver up to 60 minutes of playback. It costs Rs 19,990.
Samsung opens SEED Lab at Garden City University, Bengaluru.
Credit: Samsung India
Earlier this week, Samsung R&D Institute India - Bengaluru (SRI-B) announced a collaboration with Garden City University (GCU) to set up a ‘Samsung Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data (SEED) Lab’. This can help students and faculty to study to gain practical knowledge about cutting edge technologies related to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and data engineering.
“We’re at a time when technology is evolving faster than ever. We are collaborating with the local ecosystem where we strive to develop talent and upskill Indian engineers and linguists, to not only make them industry-ready, but also become the game changers of the future. Our strategic partnership with Garden City University will further advance our efforts and explore new opportunities in creating innovative products for India”, said Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, SRI-B.
The Lab at GCU plans to leverage the capabilities of Linguists in executing AI and Multi-lingual, data-centric projects by building an end-to-end pipeline for data, which includes Text/Speech Data generation in global languages, engineering (curation, labelling, and more), data management and archival.
