Gadgets Weekly: Samsung 2024 Crystal 4K series smart TVs and more

Samsung earlier in the week unveiled three variants of the 4K TV series--Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro and Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV.

Key features

-- They come with Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K. The latter can precisely map every shade of colour with a 16-bit 3D Colour Mapping algorithm that analyzes various data to adaptively optimize the picture for a lifelike 4K resolution through Adaptive 4K Upscaling.

-- They come with built-in Multi Voice Assistant, which allows consumers to communicate with the smart TV and Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets at home with Bixby or Amazon Alexa.

-- The new Crystal TVs come with OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite). The object-tracking sound technology tracks the movement of on-screen elements and produce sound in locations that match the content using multi-channel speakers, thereby delivering a dynamic 3D-like sound experience with Dolby Digital Plus.

-- The retail box of the TVs comes with SolarCell Remote. It can be charged through indoor room lights as well

The Crystal 4K Vivid series price starts at Rs 32,990. The new Crystal 4K Vision Pro's costs Rs 34,490. And, the Crystal 4K Vivid Pro starts at Rs 35,990.