Gadgets Weekly: Samsung 2024 Crystal 4K series smart TVs and more

Technology companies Samsung, Dell, Sony and others launched smart TVs, camera lenses, computers, monitor and more this week (April 8-14, 2024).
Samsung 2024 Crystal 4K series smart TVs.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung earlier in the week unveiled three variants of the 4K TV series--Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro and Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV.
Key features
-- They come with Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K. The latter can precisely map every shade of colour with a 16-bit 3D Colour Mapping algorithm that analyzes various data to adaptively optimize the picture for a lifelike 4K resolution through Adaptive 4K Upscaling.
-- They come with built-in Multi Voice Assistant, which allows consumers to communicate with the smart TV and Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets at home with Bixby or Amazon Alexa.
-- The new Crystal TVs come with OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite). The object-tracking sound technology tracks the movement of on-screen elements and produce sound in locations that match the content using multi-channel speakers, thereby delivering a dynamic 3D-like sound experience with Dolby Digital Plus.
-- The retail box of the TVs comes with SolarCell Remote. It can be charged through indoor room lights as well
The Crystal 4K Vivid series price starts at Rs 32,990. The new Crystal 4K Vision Pro's costs Rs 34,490. And, the Crystal 4K Vivid Pro starts at Rs 35,990.
Dell XPS 14 (left) and XPS 16 (right).
Photo Credit: Dell India
Key features
-- They come with an OLED InfinityEdge display and support 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision to deliver rich details.
--Both the laptops are precision-crafted from CNC machined aluminium and the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 shield
--They boast Eyesafe technology. It reduces harmful blue light and optimizes eye comfort without distorting colour.
--The new laptops feature a full HD 1080p webcam.
--They run on Windows OS 11 and come with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors.
--The XPS 16 comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, which offer up to 45 per cent more performance than the previous XPS 15.
--The XPS 14 comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU
--Both the laptops come loaded with loaded with AI capabilities. They boast a Copilot button on their keyboards. It can answer any topic, offer solutions to queries, and also help the user with a to-do list for everyday tasks.
-- The XPS 16 (9640) starts at Rs 2,99,990 and the XPS 14 (9440) starts at Rs 1,99,990
Dell also launched Alienware m16 R2 with Intel Core Ultra H Series processors (up to the Core Ultra 9 185H), and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics (up to an RTX 4070 TGP 140W). Its price starts at Rs 1,49,999.
Dell is also offering Inspiron 14 Plus with similar Intel Core Ultra CPU options, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certified body case with prices starting at Rs 1,05,999.
Sony SEL2450G F2.8 G Lens.
Photo Credit: Sony
Key features:
--The new Sony lens comes with dust-and-moisture-proof fluorine coating which prevents dirt from sticking to the front surface of the lens.
--It houses four aspherical lenses and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass pieces. This arrangement will reduce chromatic aberration and achieve high-resolution performance from the centre to the corner.
-- It comes with two linear motors and helps the camera achieve high speed, high precision, high tracking, and quiet focusing of the subject.
--It supports high frame rate 4K 120p and full HD 240p movie recording
--Sony's new lens comes with user-friendly functions such as a customizable focus hold button, aperture ring, aperture click ON/OFF switch, and focus mode switch, offering high operability and comprehensive control.
-- It costs Rs 1,16,990 in India
Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow programme.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung has collaborated with the Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and the United Nations in India to host the Solve for Tomorrow programme.
Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow will host two programmes – one, ‘School Track’ to work on improving conditions of underprivileged communities with innovative technology and two, Youth Track to champion the theme of 'Environment and Sustainability'.
The 'Environment Champion’, the winning team of Youth Track will receive a Rs 50 Lakh grant for incubation and the ‘Community Champion’, the winning team of School Track will receive a Rs 25 lakh grant for prototype advancement.
Interested children can apply for the Solve for Tomorrow programme (here). Registration closes at 5:00 pm IST on May 31.
BenQ PD3225U Mac compatible pro-designer monitor
Photo Credit: BenQ
Key features
-- It supports 2000:1 contrast ratio with IPS Black technology for 35 per cent deeper blacks than conventional IPS
--98% Display P3 wide colour gamut, Delta E≤2 colour accuracy certified by Calman, Pantone, Pantone Skin Tone
-- It boasts AQCOLOR technology with Uniformity tech to deliver exceptional colour consistency across the 4K screen
-- It supports Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for single-cable video, data, audio and 85W laptop charging
--It has M-Book mode optimized for seamless colour matching with Mac devices
-- It comes with a KVM switch to control two PCs from one keyboard/mouse
-- The monitor comes with Daisy Chain support to expand the workspace with dual 4K displays
-- BenQ Display Pilot 2 software for intuitive display management
-- It costs Rs 99,990.
Orient Electric's new air cooler range
Photo Credit: Orient Electric
Some of the new models launched include Smartchill 125L, Avante 105L and Titan 100L in the desert cooler category and Maxochill 100L in the commercial cooler category.
These coolers come equipped with fan blades with Aero Fan technology which ensures an impressive and longer air throw of up to 60 feet.
They also feature Honeycomb pads with DenseNest technology. This ensures longer water retention resulting in 25 per cent more cooling.
They also come with an ice chamber, collapsible louvers, castor wheels, auto-fill function and mosquito breeding prevention capabilities. The price of the new coolers ranges between Rs 4800 and Rs 20,000.
