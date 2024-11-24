Gadgets Weekly: Tecno Pop 9 and more

It comes with a 6.67-inch HD+(1612 x 720 p) display with 90Hz Refresh Rate, IP54 rating, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.

It also features 12nm class MediaTek Helio G50 octa-core CPU with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 14 Go Edition -based HiOS 14 (with two years of security updates), 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), 13MP main camera with dual-LED flash on back, 8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash and a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging capability.

It comes in three colours--Glittery White, Lime Green and Startrail Black-- for Rs 6,999.