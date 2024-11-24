Gadgets Weekly: Tecno Pop 9 and more

Tecno Pop 9 series.
Credit: Tecno Mobile
It comes with a 6.67-inch HD+(1612 x 720 p) display with 90Hz Refresh Rate, IP54 rating, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.
It also features 12nm class MediaTek Helio G50 octa-core CPU with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 14 Go Edition -based HiOS 14 (with two years of security updates), 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), 13MP main camera with dual-LED flash on back, 8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash and a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging capability.
It comes in three colours--Glittery White, Lime Green and Startrail Black-- for Rs 6,999.
Blaupunkt BH61 ANC headphones.
Credit: Blaupunkt
The new Blaupunkt headphones are made of premium materials. It features soft protein cushion for the earpads. The padded headband helps create a snug fit to provide proper noise isolation without sacrificing comfort level.
Inside, each earphone, the company has incorporated 40mm driver to offer high quality audio experience.
The new BH61 headphones comes with Moksha ANC technology to deliver truly effective Active Noise Cancellation feature.
With a full charge, it can last for close to 50 hours. It costs Rs 2,899.
Samsung Music Frame WICKED Edition.
Credit: Samsung
Samsung earlier this week, Music Frame WICKED Edition created in collaboration with Universal Pictures.
It is a customisable audio player, doubling as a photo frame with a powerful speaker designed to blend into any space while delivering an immersive audio experience.
The special WICKED Edition includes a Wicked-themed bezel in white colour, a photo mat, and three exclusive Wicked photo cards. The product also comes in a customised package with Wicked branding, creating a unique unboxing experience for fans.
It costs Rs 23,990.
Unix Mystic Wireless Bluetooth Speaker.
Credit: Unix
It comes in a lightweight compact form factor and is made from premium fabric and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), thermoplastic polymer-based sturdy materials.
One of the most notable aspects of the Mystic system is its karaoke mic with a voice-changing function. It enables users to modify their voices while singing, adding a playful twist to any gathering.
The speaker supports Bluetooth v5.3 for stable wireless connectivity up to 10 10-metre range. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and voice assistant support.
It houses a 1,200mAh capacity cell. It takes close to two hours to get fully charged. And, it can deliver close to six hours of battery life. It comes in three colours-- black, pink and white-- for Rs 899.
Samsung R&D Institute India – Bengaluru launches ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ Programme at RNS Institute of Technology.
Credit: Samsung
The South Korean technology major Samsung earlier this week kicked off the ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ Programme at RNS Institute of Technology to help student upskill in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and coding.
“The Samsung Innovation Campus invests in our youth, focusing on upskilling them in emerging tech domains and creating greater opportunities for their future. We are excited about our collaboration with RNS Institute of Technology, and looking forward to seeing how students will leverage this opportunity to learn new skills, build competencies and forge a new path for themselves,” said Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, SRI-B.
The SIC programme offers curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on projects. With this, the students and faculty of RNSIT will have the unique opportunity to work on real-world challenges, develop problem-solving abilities and gain practical experience with the latest technologies.
This initiative not only aims to enhance employability but also inspire a spirit of innovation among students.
Portronics SoundPot and SoundPot Pro models.
Credit: Portronics
Both the speakers come with a 20-watt upward-facing driver tuned to produce omnidirectional sound for a more immersive listening experience.
They also feature physical buttons to adjust volume, change mode (between Bluetooth streaming and the local USB storage drive), and control music playback.
With a full charge, the SoundPot and Pro models can deliver up to five and six hours, respectively.
The Pro model houses RGB LED lights, which can project colourful patterns around it.
The SoundPot Pro and SoundPot speakers are available for Rs 1,749 and Rs 1,599 respectively.
Google Maps and Weather widget (on Android phones) offers more detailed information on AQI of India cities.
Credit: Google
Google earlier this week announced Air View+ -- an ecosystem-based solution to empower government authorities and people with useful hyperlocal air quality information, in collaboration with local climate tech firms.
Powered by Google AI, modeling a wide range of data inputs, Air View+ will offer Valuable air quality insights to Government agencies responsible for environmental monitoring and urban planning.
It also provides real-time hyperlocal air quality information in Google Maps for users across India.
People can readily access AQI in Google Maps by:
Selecting the Air Quality layer from the Layer button on the homescreen and tapping on any location on the map.
Users can also click the Weather widget on Android phone on the Explore tab on the homescreen, for AQI info at their current location.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Buds Pro 3.
Credit: Samsung
Samsung is offering Rs 12,000 discount on Galaxy Watch Ultra. The special price includes an instant cash back of Rs 12000 or an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000.
Similarly, consumers looking to purchase Galaxy Buds3 Pro will get an instant cash back or an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000.
