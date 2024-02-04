Gadgets Weekly: Tecno Spark 20 and more

Technology companies Lava, Tecno, and others launched new smartphones and accessories this week (January 29-February 4, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Tecno Spark 20
It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612x720p) display, supports 90Hz refresh rate, and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted finger scanner, a triple slot tray(two for nano SIMs and a microSD card) and stereo sound system with DTS effect.
Tecno Spark 20
Credit: Tecno Mobile
It also features a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core CPU, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13-based HiOS 13, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.
It also comes with a dual-camera module-- 50MP + AI camera with LED flash and on the front, it has a 32MP sensor with dedicated dual-LED flash. It comes with two configurations- 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively. It will be available in four colours-- gravity black, cyber white, neon gold, and magic skin 2.0 (blue).
Samsung SSD 990 EVO
It promises enhanced performance of up to 43 per cent compared to the previous model, 970 EVO Plus.
Sequential read speeds come up to 5,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds up to 4,200 MB/s. Random read and write speeds also get a boost with up to 700K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 800K IOPS, respectively.
By making good use of Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to directly link to the host processor’s DRAM, the SSD can achieve optimised performance even with a DRAM-less design. Users upgrading from previous mainstream SSDs will experience significantly faster loading speeds for games and swift access to large files.
Samsung SSD 990 EVO series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
It supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces, the 990 EVO fits the needs of today’s PCs supporting PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots while it also offers compatibility along with thermal control and power savings for PCIe 5.0 interfaces in upcoming applications.
The new Samsung SSD 990 EVO costs Rs 9,999 for the 1TB variant. The top-end 2TB storage model is priced at Rs 16,699.
Lava Yuva 3 series
It features a 6.5-inch HD+(1600 × 720p) display, support 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a triple slot tray (two for nano SIMs with microSD), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Lava Yuva 3 series.
Photo Credit: Lava International Ltd.
It runs on Android 13 with a 12nm class Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, 650MHz Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 512GB), 13MP rear camera with LED Flash on the back, a 5MP front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh with 18W charger.
It comes in three colours-- Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender, and Galaxy White. It will be available in two configurations--4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,299, respectively.
Urbn MagTag wireless power bank
The company is offering it in two capacity variants of 5,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh. It
It takes around 3–4 hours for a full charge and supports superfast charging that achieves 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Urbn MagTag wireless power bank
Credit: Urbn
It is compatible with Android and iPhone models. It supports 15W fast wireless charging and 20W wired charging.
The 10,000mAh and 5,000mAh battery packs are available for Rs 2,499 and Rs 3,499, respectively.
