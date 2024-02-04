Gadgets Weekly: Tecno Spark 20 and more

It also features a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core CPU, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13-based HiOS 13, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

It also comes with a dual-camera module-- 50MP + AI camera with LED flash and on the front, it has a 32MP sensor with dedicated dual-LED flash. It comes with two configurations- 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively. It will be available in four colours-- gravity black, cyber white, neon gold, and magic skin 2.0 (blue).

Samsung SSD 990 EVO

It promises enhanced performance of up to 43 per cent compared to the previous model, 970 EVO Plus.

Sequential read speeds come up to 5,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds up to 4,200 MB/s. Random read and write speeds also get a boost with up to 700K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 800K IOPS, respectively.

By making good use of Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to directly link to the host processor’s DRAM, the SSD can achieve optimised performance even with a DRAM-less design. Users upgrading from previous mainstream SSDs will experience significantly faster loading speeds for games and swift access to large files.