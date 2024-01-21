Gadgets Weekly: Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K and more

Technology companies Sony, Goldmedal Electricals, Infinix, Sony, Xiaomi, and others launched new a computer, accessories, home appliance, and more this week (January 15-21, 2024).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 2K

The new security camera boasts AI Human Detection for precise human alerts and this can reduce any false alarms due to pet movement.

With the 360-degree Panorama View, it can capture every corner of the room, and eliminate blind spots with its 6P lens.

It can record videos in full colour in low-light conditions and even during nighttime, it can capture detailed footage even in poor lighting conditions.

The camera supports standard and inverted mounting to enable easy installation with 360-degree horizontal movement and 108-degree vertical movement providing a wide area coverage.

It also features two-way audio, facilitating real-time communication through the camera.