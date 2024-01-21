Gadgets Weekly: Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K and more

Technology companies Sony, Goldmedal Electricals, Infinix, Sony, Xiaomi, and others launched new a computer, accessories, home appliance, and more this week (January 15-21, 2024).
Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 2K
The new security camera boasts AI Human Detection for precise human alerts and this can reduce any false alarms due to pet movement.
With the 360-degree Panorama View, it can capture every corner of the room, and eliminate blind spots with its 6P lens.
It can record videos in full colour in low-light conditions and even during nighttime, it can capture detailed footage even in poor lighting conditions.
The camera supports standard and inverted mounting to enable easy installation with 360-degree horizontal movement and 108-degree vertical movement providing a wide area coverage.
It also features two-way audio, facilitating real-time communication through the camera.
The 2K resolution camera can deliver sharper, more detailed video footage with clear zoomed-in visuals, surpassing standard HD quality, making it an ideal choice for users across small businesses shops, garages, or monitoring homes.
With the Xiaomi Home App, owners can view the live feed and also playback captured footage from various devices including smartphones, tablets and desktops. He/she can also adjust playback speed with optimised H.265 Video encoding that saves 50% of video storage space.
It also supports voice-controlled smart home functionality with seamless integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It costs Rs 3,299.
Sony Inzone Buds
The new earphones are crafted by Sony in collaboration with professional gamers. It is designed to minimise ear contact, allowing gamers to indulge in extended sessions without discomfort.
With a full charge, the Sony earbuds can deliver 12 hours straight thanks to a low-consumption L1 processor. Quick charging up to an hour of playtime with just a 5-minute charge, offering gamers unparalleled endurance for immersive and uninterrupted gameplay.
It boasts customisable tap functions and users can effortlessly access vital controls with a simple touch. He/she can control in-game volume, manage music playback, or activate personalized settings through the INZONE Hub. The intuitive touch controls offer convenience, ensuring a responsive and tailored gaming interface for immersive and enjoyable gameplay.
The Inzone Buds supports Bluetooth LE Audio using the codec LC3, optimizing energy-efficient wireless performance. It comes in white and black colours for Rs 17,990.
Samsung Future Fest
Technology major Samsung is offering big discounts and gifts with premium smart TVs.
Customers can get assured free gifts such as Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB RAM with 256 GB storage) worth Rs 1,24,999, a 50-inch QLED 4K The Serif TV worth Rs 69,990, and Wireless Soundbars worth up to Rs 37,990 on the purchase of big screen televisions.
Consumers buying Samsung 98-inch Neo QLED 4K and QLED 4K TVs will get the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra.
With select 50-inch and above Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs, consumers are entitled to get a Samsung Q Series Soundbar.
On purchasing select Samsung 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED TVs, consumers are eligible to get Samsung 50-inch QLED 4K The Serif TV.
And, on purchase of select Samsung 65 & 55 Inch OLED & QLED 4K TVs, consumers will get a free Samsung Soundbar worth Rs 15,990.
Goldmedal 360 Degree power adaptor
It comes with a fire-retardant high-grade plastic body. With an in-built surge shield, it is protected against power surges and spikes.
With thermal trip technology, it can automatically shut off the power to prevent overheating and potential fire hazards.
It also has an LED indicator for ON/OFF and comes with a heavy-duty two-meter power cord and support output up to 2100mA. It costs Rs 1,100.
Vertux Sirius gaming headset
It boasts soft-fit ear pads and comes with a low-pressure adjustable head strap design. It weighs around 300gm and comes with an adjustable hi-res microphone, which can ensure studio-like voice clarity for seamless communication, enhancing the overall gaming intensity.
Add to that, it has RGB backlit housing, tunable with up to 16.5 million colours and features 10 LED modes.
Inside, each earphone houses 50mm drivers and supports 360 spatial audio thanks to the Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound system. It costs Rs 4,499.
Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max
It features a 16-inch full HD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports up to 300 nits peak brightness.
It comes in a sleek 18 mm aluminum alloy metal chassis and weighs only 1.78 kg. Its rear panel has a brushed metal finish and comes in two colours- Silver and Blue.
The company is offering the PC in 13th-generation Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processor options with up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.
It comes with a large 70Wh battery and can deliver up to 8.5 hours while playing 1080P videos. Additionally, it can be quickly charged with a 65W Type C fast charger, which can charge up to 75 per cent in just 60 minutes. The prices start at Rs 37,990.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G get big discounts in India
The Galaxy A34 5G, which originally launched with prices starting at Rs 30,999 can now be purchased for as low as Rs 25, 999. The discount includes instant cashback of Rs 3,500 and an additional bank cashback of Rs 1,500 applicable for Axis Bank card users.
The Galaxy A54 5G can now own the 8GB+128GB variant at just Rs 33,499 against MRP Rs 38,999. Samsung is offering instant cashback of Rs 3,500 and a bank cashback of Rs 2,000, applicable for Axis Bank card users. There are also lucrative EMI schemes as well.
Both the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones come with spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating. They can withstand up to one metre (around five feet) underwater for close to 30 minutes.
The Galaxy A54 5G boasts a 50MP OIS primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy A34 5G comes with a 48MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
Both models also come equipped with a 5MP macro lens. They also support ‘Nightography' mode, which can help capture good photos in low light conditions.
They come with a 5000 mAh battery that can last for more than 2 days on a single charge.
