Galaxy AI: Here's what Samsung-Google's gen AI feature is capable of doing on Galaxy S24 series

Samsung on Wednesday (January 17) unveiled the Galaxy S24 series, the company's new premium smartphone variants.

It comes in three variants-- Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra. They come with big upgrades in terms of camera, processor and more.

The USP of the new Galaxy S24 series is the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Galaxy AI feature. It promises to deliver the best user experience compared to rival premium branded phones in the market.

Galaxy AI: Here are key aspects you should know about the new-gen AI feature of the S24 series

At the launch event, there was little confusion on what is powering the Galaxy AI. Is it Google Cloud's Large Language Model (LLM) Gemini Nano or Gemini Pro? Now, we have all the details. Both Google's LLM models will drive the Galaxy AI based on the requirements of a particular task.

For tasks that can be done on-device without the need for an internet connection, Gemini Nano-based Galaxy AI will do the job. And, Gemini Pro will come into play for the heavy-duty tasks that need cloud-based server connectivity.