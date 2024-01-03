Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Teaser shows new S24 with Galaxy AI

Samsung on Wednesday (January 3) announced to host the company's first global hardware event later this month.
The first edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 programme is scheduled at San Jose, on January 17, at 11:30 pm IST.
In the teaser video, Samsung showcased a phone understood to be the Galaxy S24 with at least five sensors similar to the predecessor. But, will be coming with big upgrades including Galaxy AI (Artificial Intelligence) feature.
The magic stars' graphics in the clip and even on the #SamsungUnpacked emoji on the X platform (formerly Twitter), is quite similar to Google Bard's logo. So, the Galaxy AI may be powered by Bard with the latest Gemini Nano, which we see in Pixel 8 (review) phones.
With the native Galaxy AI feature, the Galaxy S24 series will be able to deliver a better user experience. It can significantly improve live translation, live transcription (of voice memos), improve photography, and also be able to perform tasks such as getting information from the internet on sports updates, and news and even control smart gadgets at home. This is just me speculating on what all things AI apps are capable of doing.
Collage of Galaxy AI and Google Bard AI images.
Photo Credit: Samsung and Google
Without officially revealing the devices' specifications, Samsung India has opened a pre-reserve window (here) offering benefits worth Rs 5,000.
A prospective customer has to pay Rs 1,999 to book the new Galaxy device. The consumer is eligible to get the best exchange discount value for their old device if they want to trade in it for the new device. Also, the customer will be the first to get a new Galaxy phone in India.
The Galaxy S24 pre-reserve offers.
Photo Credit: Samsung
And, if he/she joins Samsung Smart Club, they can avail extra Rs 5,000 welcome offer and two loyal points, which can redeemed on the Samsung Shop app.
Also, if the customer buys two or more products or accessories (select items only) along with the new Galaxy device, they stand a chance to claim an additional five percent discount.
Samsung Galaxy S24: What we know so far
Like the previous year, Samsung is expected to launch at least three variants-- a regular Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.
All three models are said to come with 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It will ensure Galaxy AI performs smoothly without any issues.
It is widely reported that Galaxy AI may also help in photography editing, wherein users will be able to remove objects and even create elements to fill in empty spaces in the scene.
Also, they will support the Zoom feature in Night Photography mode. Also, they will come with a Live Translate feature. But, to perform all the aforementioned tasks, the device has to be connected to the internet.
The regular Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 50MP main camera. The Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra are said to boast a 200MP main sensor.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with the S-Pen stylus.
