Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Teaser shows new S24 with Galaxy AI

Samsung on Wednesday (January 3) announced to host the company's first global hardware event later this month.

The first edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 programme is scheduled at San Jose, on January 17, at 11:30 pm IST.

In the teaser video, Samsung showcased a phone understood to be the Galaxy S24 with at least five sensors similar to the predecessor. But, will be coming with big upgrades including Galaxy AI (Artificial Intelligence) feature.