Goodnotes 6 with AI-powered features debuts on App Store

Goodnotes has long been one of the best note-taking applications on most platforms around the world.

In 2022, Goodnotes 5 was adjudged the top iPad application of the year on Apple App Store.

Now, Steven Chan helmed Time Base Technology Limited has launched the new Goodnotes 6 series. As noted in the headline, it

boasts Artificial Intelligence-powered features that ensure the notes you write are grammar error-free and also writing a seamless experience.

It comes with an AI spellcheck, which can instantly detect typos and corrects them as the user writes on the iPad. Add to that, the app will also know the context of the content and offers word prediction to complete the sentence and this fastens the writing process, particularly when taking key pointers when listening to lectures of the professor at college or while noting down instructions from the boss at work.

For now, Spellcheck is available in English, Spanish, German, and Dutch, and the Word Complete feature is available in English.

To improve the writing experience with Apple Pencil on iPads, Goodnotes 6 now supports more gestures such as Scribble to Erase and Circle to Lasso.

The Goodnotes 6 will also help young students score good marks on some globally recognised intelligence tests by offering interactive preparation materials for SAT(Scholastic Assessment Test) and other standardized tests, with built-in hints and AI Math Assistance to identify errors.

Goodnotes is also integrated with Claude chatbot and here users can make good use of the AI bot to shorten, expand, summarise, and even change the tone of the writing.

The new app also offers personsalisation of folders and dynamic templates. With these options, users can customise the size and colour of the digital paper in their notebooks.

Furthermore, the company has introduced a newly redesigned in-app marketplace, and here, users can download new templates, stickers, and digital stationery directly from the app.

Goodnotes 6 is free to download on Apple App Store and supports iOS (for iPhones), iPadOS (for iPads) and macOS (for Macs), and it can be used for free for up to 3 notebooks.

However, for more premium features and unlimited support, customers have to subscribe to the service for Rs 999 per year or Rs 2,999 as a one-time purchase in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.