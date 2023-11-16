Google brings new experimental 'Notes' feature to Search

Google earlier in the year introduced Bard Artificial Intelligence support for search results in global regions including India. It helps users get summaries of complex queries and also offers recommendations for short getaway trips. Even for kids, it can help deliver simple pointers on science topics for project works.
Now, the search engine giant has announced a new experimental feature 'Notes' which allows users to leave comments on content they find on web pages.
"Often, the best place to find answers to your most specific questions is with someone who’s been in your shoes before. Notes will let people share their knowledge right on Search, helping others find the best answers for their most wonderfully unique or even day-to-day questions, and discover what’s most useful for them on the web," said Brad Kellett, Senior Director, Search, Google.
Google's Search Labs introduces 'Notes' feature.
Credit: Google
This feature may seem similar to 'Community Notes' on the X platform. It is a crowd-sourced fact-checking mechanism for users to know if the post or article shared on the platform is genuine or not.
However, here in Google Search, the results for websites or data will have both expert and everyday users. This will offer
The new 'Notes' is an optional feature on Search Labs and is now available in India and the US with support for English and Hindi languages.
Interested readers can tap on the newly introduced 'blue glass flask' icon in the top extreme left corner, right opposite the profile picture (in the extreme right). It is available on both Android and iOS versions of Google Search apps.