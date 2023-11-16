Google brings new experimental 'Notes' feature to Search

Google earlier in the year introduced Bard Artificial Intelligence support for search results in global regions including India. It helps users get summaries of complex queries and also offers recommendations for short getaway trips. Even for kids, it can help deliver simple pointers on science topics for project works.

Now, the search engine giant has announced a new experimental feature 'Notes' which allows users to leave comments on content they find on web pages.

"Often, the best place to find answers to your most specific questions is with someone who’s been in your shoes before. Notes will let people share their knowledge right on Search, helping others find the best answers for their most wonderfully unique or even day-to-day questions, and discover what’s most useful for them on the web," said Brad Kellett, Senior Director, Search, Google.