Google Flights tool can now predict best time to book tickets at lowest price

Google Flights made its debut way back in 2011 and it continues to best tool to compare flight ticket prices to destinations and save money.

However, the insights were limited to the comparison of the current flight price range in the market. Now, Google is taking things a step forward with intelligent price drop prediction that can help consumers save even more bucks.

The company has infused a new smart algorithm into the Flights tool that can help consumers determine the best time to buy the tickets, which are most likely at the most affordable price range.