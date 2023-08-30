Google Flights tool can now predict best time to book tickets at lowest price

Google Flights made its debut way back in 2011 and it continues to best tool to compare flight ticket prices to destinations and save money.
However, the insights were limited to the comparison of the current flight price range in the market. Now, Google is taking things a step forward with intelligent price drop prediction that can help consumers save even more bucks.
The company has infused a new smart algorithm into the Flights tool that can help consumers determine the best time to buy the tickets, which are most likely at the most affordable price range.
"We’re launching upgraded insights to make that choice a bit easier. For searches with reliable trend data, you’ll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination," said James Byers, Group Product Manager, Google Flights.
With the new Price tracking feature, the Google Flights tool automatically lets the user know that a particular (pre-set) flight destination tickets' have dropped to the lowest price.
In this Price tracking feature, users can select a date for travel for up to six months in advance. Once activated, he/she will receive emails about deals anytime in the next three to six months.
Google is also partnering with some companies offering guaranteed low-price flight tickets. They will come on the search results with colourful badges and these won’t get any lower before departure. If it goes any lower, the extra cash will be paid to the customer via Google Pay. However, it should be noted that user must log in with Gmail ID.
The Price Guarantee feature is still in the pilot programme, available on select Book on Google itineraries departing from the US.
