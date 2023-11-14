Google Pixel 8 review: Phone with extraordinary AI photography capabilities

With the Pixel 7, Google came back stronger to beat all rivals in terms of photography in 2022. This year, the Pixel 8 series has been upgraded with an even better camera and the device is powered by the next-gen Tensor G3 silicon, faster-charging capability and more.

I spent a little over two weeks with the Pixel 8 and here are my thoughts on Google's latest smartphone.

Design, build quality and display

Google has retained the core design elements of the Pixel 7 for the Pixel 8 series. You can see how similar they are and if you look closer, there are subtle changes in dimensions (height and width). Also, the new model is lighter in weight but thicker than the predecessor.

And, the camera module in the trademark metallic visor on the back of the Pixel 8 is bigger compared to the Pixel 7.