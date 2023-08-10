Google rolls out 'unknown tracker alert' feature to Android phones

Google is rolling out a new security feature that alerts users that an unidentified tracker is following them.
The new feature is being released through Google Play services to Android phones with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and newer version OS.
The new unknown tracker alert is turned on by default. Users can also do a manual scan by following the procedure below.
Go to Settings >> Safety & emergency >> Unknown tracker alerts and tap the 'Scan Now' button.
It will take around 10 seconds to scan the nearby area and let the user know if are any unknown trackers or not.
For now, Android phones will be able to identify Apple AirTags but has plans to expand more branded Bluetooth trackers in the coming months.
If you get any unknown AirTag, you can turn off the location tracking. Just push down and twist counterclockwise on the back of the AirTag. Then, take the cover off and remove the battery.
Once done, the location of the AirTag will be no longer visible to its owner.
