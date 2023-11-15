Google sets up stringent app screening process to safeguard Play store

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, there has been increased use of smartphones. Billions of people now depend on phones to carry out work, perform cash transactions, hail a cab order food, and do other day-to-day stuff. But, millions of people lack knowledge on how to protect themselves from cyber criminals.

Besides phone users, it is also the duty of platform owners such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and others have the responsibility to keep a tab on threat actors and make the internet for all.

Given the fact that the Android mobile operating system has the largest market share of 70.7 per cent globally, Google faces more scrutiny from media and device owners.

Over the years, the search engine giant has taken initiatives in collaboration with top cyber security firms to form App Defense Alliance, to protect the Play Store from malicious malware-laced apps. Also, just last month, it announced a new built-in real-time scanning capability into the Play Store Protect feature on Android phones, to detect any unofficial or side-loaded apps involved in suspicious activities.

Now, Google has announced stringent rules for developers before submitting an app to the Play Store.

It has asked the creators to test their apps with a minimum of 20 individuals (more the better) for at least two weeks (longer the better) before launching the app. This will actually help the developer to get better and more detailed feedback about the app and its user interface.

Also, earlier Google offered optional testing tools for developers to test their apps. Now, the app creator has to mandatorily use either Google's or any reliable third-party app tester tools to fine-tune the application and weed out bugs.

Google's new app review policy will go live in the coming days. And, this is just a start as the company plans to bring more screening methods to ensure Play Store is rid of all fake and copycat apps.

In a related development, Google has sued unidentified entities understood to be in Vietnam, India, and the US (based on Google ads-related Terms of Service registration).