Google's new AI-powered search engine will offer results in crisp, easy to understand pointers

Google earlier this year at I/O 2023 event in May, showcased a demo of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Search experience (SGE) that offered easy-to-understand data related to keywords typed on the search bar.

Since then, it was made available to select users to seek feedback. Apparently, the company received really good words from the early testers and now, it is bringing new features and also making advanced generative AI-infused search engines to more people.

Interested people can access it through Search Labs on the Google search app on both Android and iOS platforms. Soon, it will be made available on Chrome browser for desktops soon.

New features include short articulate summaries of the long articles. If a user searches for a review of a product or food recipe or complex science topic or science, economics, history, and more, the search engine churns out the results in crisp key points so that the user will be able easily understand the subject more clearly than ever before.