Google's new AI-powered search engine will offer results in crisp, easy to understand pointers

Google earlier this year at I/O 2023 event in May, showcased a demo of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Search experience (SGE) that offered easy-to-understand data related to keywords typed on the search bar.
Since then, it was made available to select users to seek feedback. Apparently, the company received really good words from the early testers and now, it is bringing new features and also making advanced generative AI-infused search engines to more people.
Interested people can access it through Search Labs on the Google search app on both Android and iOS platforms. Soon, it will be made available on Chrome browser for desktops soon.
New features include short articulate summaries of the long articles. If a user searches for a review of a product or food recipe or complex science topic or science, economics, history, and more, the search engine churns out the results in crisp key points so that the user will be able easily understand the subject more clearly than ever before.
Also, certain complex words will have external links so users can more information. Furthermore, there will be a dedicated 'Explore on the page,' where users can see questions the article answers and jump to the relevant section to learn more.
And, Google added that the results will also provide the direct URL link of the article from where it sourced the information from.
Google is bringing new software coding-related capabilities to SGE to help amateur programmers to understand and debug generated code. It can help people find answers to how-to questions, and see suggested code snippets for common tasks.
Though the new features really do improve the user experience on Google search, it is receiving backlash from the media.
If the articles are broken down into key points and directly shown on the Google search tab, it may affect blog content creators who earn revenue based on the time spent on their article webpage.
Google is aware of such concerns and has pointed out that it does not offer key points on articles marked as paywalled, and publishers are in control. The latter can learn more about how to designate their content as free or paywalled on Help Center(here).
