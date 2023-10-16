Govt may force WhatsApp to remove 'end-to-end encryption': What this means for users

With assembly polls of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram scheduled for November and the general election due in May 2024, political parties are gearing up for high-pitched battles on just on the ground (constituencies) but also on social media platforms.

In a bid to gain a maximum number of voters' attention, political parties lured them with several welfare schemes and also spread misinformation of potential opponents through messenger apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and other online platforms.

In an age of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) and deepfake tech, it is easy to create fake content and circulate it to millions of people in a short time.

In a bid to curb such unethical practices, the Indian government is mulling enforcement of Section 4 (2) of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 on the popular messenger app WhatsApp to disclose the ID of the person, who first circulated the fake content, reported The Indian Express, citing government official.

What does this mean for messenger app users in India

WhatsApp and other popular messenger service providers offer end-to-end encryption security feature that ensures complete privacy for individual users. The communication (messages and calls) between two people can not intercepted either by the government or WhatsApp.

However, if WhatsApp or others have to comply with the government/court order to reveal the culprit who first circulated the fake video, they have to withdraw the end-to-end encryption feature.

As of now, there is no middle ground to guarantee users' privacy and also be able to trace and pinpoint the bad actors.

So, what is the immediate solution? An urgent need to have regulation on Gen AI and Deepfake tech

Since the beginning of 2023, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta, and others have introduced advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) tech of their own with amazing capabilities. It is being hailed as the next big revolution in technology and would significantly reduce the workload.

Gen AI tech: Pros

Gen AI can help software programmers write code and even debug the test program in a few seconds. It can even help authors facing writer's block to get creative leads to start off the page. With the latest advancements, Google Bard and ChatGPT-powered applications can now generate images with just text descriptions. There are apps that use deepfake tech to swap images of people in video and make it look authentic.

Gen AI Tech: Cons

While there are several use cases for gen AI and deepfake tech to let people lose their creativity and even improve production, as noted earlier, there are also issues of misuse by criminals.

There are increased cases of misuse by political parties and hired private espionage agencies creating fake videos of opponents and activists. Innocent people's faces are computationally imposed on the faces of actors in porn videos. Here, their main intention is the character assassination of the targeted person.

Here in Karnataka, several MLAs and MPs have brought an injunction order from the high court to bar media houses from airing videos and images, understood to be manipulated with deep fake tech.