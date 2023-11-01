Here's how to know if your phone is hacked or not

Smartphones have become an integral part of our day-to-day life, as they help save time and do tasks such as booking a cab, ordering food, and transferring money instantly. Over the years, most of us have grown to trust phones so much that, we now store personal photos, bank card details, and other sensitive credentials.
However, if we show any complacency while handling the phone, be ready to pay a heavy cost and lose everything.
Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting smartphone users to steal financial data and even try to get access to private videos and photos for ransom.
There are also cases of espionage, wherein bad actors target high-profile individuals such as investigative journalists, human rights activists, and opposition political party members to either track their moments or implant fake evidence into their phones with a sole purpose of implicating them in criminal cases.
In some cases, state-sponsored spy agencies or cyber mercenaries try to steal the private photos/videos/messages on phones of a particular person and leak them on social media platforms, basically carry out a character assassination.
After the Pegasus spyware scandal broke out in 2021, Apple set up an advanced security screening method that can detect any illegal attempt to hack or take control of iPhones around the world (around 150 nations). For security reasons, it does not offer specific details on what improvements it has made to protect the iPhone, as it may allow threat actors to come up with newer ways to attempt hacking.
Even Google has improved user privacy security by helping phone owners know which app is accessing critical components such as GPS, camera, and microphone.
Also, both Apple and Google have set up bounty programmes for freelance researchers, ethical hackers, and corporate internet security companies to detect any loopholes in their respective platforms and help plug them before they get exploited by bad actors.
Recently, Indian opposition party members received alerts from Apple that there was iilegal attempt to compromise their devices. This has raised concerns over the user privacy in the country.
Here are telltale signs that your phone is hacked:
-- If you notice any unusual activity such as 1) messages that you didn't send 2) deleted items that you didn’t delete, or purchase activity that you don't recognize. It is a clear sign that the account is hacked.
--If your password no longer works or your device was locked or placed in Lost Mode by someone other than you.
--If your phone is consuming too much internet data than usual
[iOS: Go to Settings >>Mobile Service >> scroll down to see which app is consuming more data]
[Android: Go to Settings >> Network & Internet >> Select Data Usage >> see which apps are consuming more data]
--Unsual fast draining of battery
[iOS: Go to Settings >> Battery to see which apps are using the most battery]
[Android: Go to Settings >> Battery >> Battery usage>> See which apps are consuming the most]
--On phones, whenever an app is using a camera or mic, it lights up an orange/green dot light beside the front camera. If no app is under use, this is a clear indication that someone is listening or recording you
--When GPS is being used, an arrow appears on the top of the screen that an app is tracking movements and location of the device. Be sure, only the apps (such as Google Maps, Apple Maps or known navigation applications) selected by you have access to the device's GPS tracking.
If any of the Apple devices is already compromised, the company (with appleid@id.apple.com or noreply@apple.com) will alert the concerned person in two ways--
1) By sending the emails and SMS on the iMessage app to registered email-ID and phone numbers
2) By posting a banner on the Apple ID website (he/she has to login).
Also, If there’s ever any suspicious activity associated with any Gmail account, Google (with no-reply@accounts.google.com ID) will let you know quickly so you can secure the data. You will also receive a 'Suspicious sign-in prevented' email to let you know Google blocked someone from accessing your personal account.
Tips on how to safeguard yourself from hacking threats
--Always install apps only from the official Apple App Store/Google Play or Windows Store
--Ensure your device is updated to the latest software version and security firmware
--Use a strong passcode and always try to change it often (at least once or twice a month)
--Ensure email ID is linked with a phone number and a secondary email ID. This will greatly help in recovering hacked account
--Enable two-factor authentication on phone apps, as it almost eliminates the chances of the account getting hacked
-- Whenever a user login to an online account using Apple ID/Gmail ID, the user gets notified through official/personal email ID. If it is not you, then you can block it immediately. Do not waste time. The email comes with 'Review the devices' with the URL. Click on it and stop the illegal login attempt.
-- Make it a habit to do an audit of apps installed on the phone. If you notice any unfamiliar app and can't remember downloading it, delete it immediately. if you haven't used it for a long time, it's better to remove it.
--If you find any unfamiliar app on the phone is consuming cellular data or draining the battery in the background, delete it.
-- Be very careful when clicking URL link in an email or SMS sent from unknown people. Just ignore them.
-- Do not share personal details such as email ID and password to anyone. If you give them to a loved one for an urgent purpose for a limited time; then ensure you change the password after that some time.
--Never ever share financial credentials on email or SMS or on phone calls to any person, even if he/she says they are from bank/government agencies
-- Out of the blue, if you receive any job offer with a big paycheck or million-dollar jackpot prize, ignore the message at all costs. They will try to coax you to pay for processing fees or customs duty. After that, you will never hear back from them.
-- Avoid using public Wi-Fi for personal use, particularly if it involves digital cash transfer
