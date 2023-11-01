Here's how to know if your phone is hacked or not

Smartphones have become an integral part of our day-to-day life, as they help save time and do tasks such as booking a cab, ordering food, and transferring money instantly. Over the years, most of us have grown to trust phones so much that, we now store personal photos, bank card details, and other sensitive credentials.

However, if we show any complacency while handling the phone, be ready to pay a heavy cost and lose everything.

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting smartphone users to steal financial data and even try to get access to private videos and photos for ransom.

There are also cases of espionage, wherein bad actors target high-profile individuals such as investigative journalists, human rights activists, and opposition political party members to either track their moments or implant fake evidence into their phones with a sole purpose of implicating them in criminal cases.

In some cases, state-sponsored spy agencies or cyber mercenaries try to steal the private photos/videos/messages on phones of a particular person and leak them on social media platforms, basically carry out a character assassination.

After the Pegasus spyware scandal broke out in 2021, Apple set up an advanced security screening method that can detect any illegal attempt to hack or take control of iPhones around the world (around 150 nations). For security reasons, it does not offer specific details on what improvements it has made to protect the iPhone, as it may allow threat actors to come up with newer ways to attempt hacking.

Even Google has improved user privacy security by helping phone owners know which app is accessing critical components such as GPS, camera, and microphone.

Also, both Apple and Google have set up bounty programmes for freelance researchers, ethical hackers, and corporate internet security companies to detect any loopholes in their respective platforms and help plug them before they get exploited by bad actors.

Recently, Indian opposition party members received alerts from Apple that there was iilegal attempt to compromise their devices. This has raised concerns over the user privacy in the country.