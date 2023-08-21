HonorTech to partner PSAV Global to expand smartphone business in India

HonorTech, earlier in the month confirmed that the newly formed entity will be the official company to retail Honor smartphones in India.

Now, the company has announced that PSAV Global will be its partner to expand its operations in an accelerated mode in the subcontinent.

"This collaboration will allow HonorTech to select its product, partners, manufacturing, services, and distribution networks for the Indian market," Honor Tech said.

It should be noted Honor was a major smartphone brand that dominated budget and mid-range segments in India. But, in 2019, the US government put sanctions on Honor's parent company Huawei. Then, Google had to cut off its partnership with the Chinese company, and the latter, could no longer use Android OS on its smartphones and tablets.

Later, Huawei's subsidiary Honor spun off into a separate unit in India in 2020 and since then it has neem keeping lowkey about its presence in the country. Though it stopped selling smartphones but continues to offer only PCs and smart wearables to this day.