HonorTech to partner PSAV Global to expand smartphone business in India

HonorTech, earlier in the month confirmed that the newly formed entity will be the official company to retail Honor smartphones in India.
Now, the company has announced that PSAV Global will be its partner to expand its operations in an accelerated mode in the subcontinent.
"This collaboration will allow HonorTech to select its product, partners, manufacturing, services, and distribution networks for the Indian market," Honor Tech said.
It should be noted Honor was a major smartphone brand that dominated budget and mid-range segments in India. But, in 2019, the US government put sanctions on Honor's parent company Huawei. Then, Google had to cut off its partnership with the Chinese company, and the latter, could no longer use Android OS on its smartphones and tablets.
Later, Huawei's subsidiary Honor spun off into a separate unit in India in 2020 and since then it has neem keeping lowkey about its presence in the country. Though it stopped selling smartphones but continues to offer only PCs and smart wearables to this day.
Now, a newly formed team led by Madhav Sheth has announced bringing the new Honor smartphone in September.
“We at HonorTech, are leveraging our experience and expertise to catalyze transformative change, utilizing latent talent, technical knowledge, R&D, and global supply chain. Our transformative endeavor seeks to harness and tap into untapped potential and skilled workforce, aiming to establish India as a global excellence hub. HonorTech is aligned with the Government’s vision to make India a manufacturing hub and a driving force for innovation that has gained significant momentum in recent years,” Madhav Sheth, CEO, HonorTech, said
Now, the company is expected to bring Honor 90 series handsets soon in India. It comes in two variants-- one regular Honor 90 (with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) and Honor 90 Pro (with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1).
Both come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664p) curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, dual cameras- 50MP main sensor + 2MP depth camera with LED flash on the front.
Honor 90 features a triple camera module-- 200MP + 12MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back.
Whereas the Honor 90 Pro houses a triple-camera -- main 200MP sensor +32MP telephoto lens+ 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back.
Both the devices come with a 5,000mAh battery, but Honor 90 supports a 66W charger, and the 90 Pro supports 90W fast charger.
