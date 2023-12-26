Humane to begin ChatGPT-powered Ai Pin delivery in March 2024

In November, Sam Altman-backed Humane launched an innovative Artificial Intelligence(AI)-based gadget Ai Pin with ChatGPT support in the US.

Now, the company has announced that it has received an overwhelming response from customers and revealed that the delivery of the Humain Ai Pin will begin in March 2023 in the US. There is no official word, if there is any plan to bring it to India as yet.

"All of us here at Humane can’t wait for you to experience your Ai Pin, the world’s first wearable computer powered by Ai. We’re incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support, especially from our earliest supporters. To honor your early support, those who placed priority orders will receive their Ai Pins first when we begin shipping in March," the company said.

The new Ai Pin, which costs $699 (approx. Rs 58,137, same as a premium phone) is a small 34gm square-shaped smart wearable that can magnetically attach to the clothes. It comes with a detachable battery booster pack than enables Ai Pin to last a full day.

It has a built-in 13MP camera and a tiny projector that can be used to navigate its interface on the hand. The company is calling Laser Ink Display and the user can peform action such as tilt and roll the hand to interact with the device. And, close finger to make a selection.