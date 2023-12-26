Humane to begin ChatGPT-powered Ai Pin delivery in March 2024

In November, Sam Altman-backed Humane launched an innovative Artificial Intelligence(AI)-based gadget Ai Pin with ChatGPT support in the US.
Now, the company has announced that it has received an overwhelming response from customers and revealed that the delivery of the Humain Ai Pin will begin in March 2023 in the US. There is no official word, if there is any plan to bring it to India as yet.
"All of us here at Humane can’t wait for you to experience your Ai Pin, the world’s first wearable computer powered by Ai. We’re incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support, especially from our earliest supporters. To honor your early support, those who placed priority orders will receive their Ai Pins first when we begin shipping in March," the company said.
The new Ai Pin, which costs $699 (approx. Rs 58,137, same as a premium phone) is a small 34gm square-shaped smart wearable that can magnetically attach to the clothes. It comes with a detachable battery booster pack than enables Ai Pin to last a full day.
It has a built-in 13MP camera and a tiny projector that can be used to navigate its interface on the hand. The company is calling Laser Ink Display and the user can peform action such as tilt and roll the hand to interact with the device. And, close finger to make a selection.
Humane Ai Pin's Laser Ink Display interface.
Credit: Humane
The device is powered by an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and runs on Cosmos OS with OpenAI's ChatGPT 4.0 support.
The users can either interact with Ai Pin with a voice to get all the latest information and even text or make calls, provided, he/she has subscribed to T-mobile cellular service for $24 (around Rs 1,996)/month. Users just have to tap and drag their finger on the trackpad of the AI Pin, to activate the voice assistant.
It will be off and not record any audio or video when not interacting with the owner. It has a safety LED light dubbed as 'Trust Light' that turns on to indicate that it is listening or recording video.
Humane Ai Pin projects laser to allow users interact with it.
Credit: Humane
The ultimate of the Humane Ai Pin is to replace smartphones and end excessive screentime issues that cause long-term effects on eyes such as damage of retinal cells, leading to problems like age-related macular degeneration.
The thought process behind the creation of Humane Ai Pin is logical and promising, but time will tell if this product is a game changer or not.
Humane Ai Pin.
Credit: Humane
It will take some time to used to Ai Pin be it with just voice and a slightly complicated gesture-based interface on
Yes, it has garnered a lot of interest on social media platforms, but only among technology enthusiasts curious to try new gadgets. But, it is regular consumers who will decide the fate of the Ai Pin in the near future.
