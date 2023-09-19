iPhone 15 series: Here are best deals available at Apple Stores in India

Last week, Apple unveiled the new line of iPhone 15 series and in the following Friday (September 15), the devices were made available for pre-order booking with prices starting at Rs 79,900 in India.

On official online store and at Apple BKC (Mumbai) and Apple Saket (Delhi), the company is offering lucrative deals on the latest handsets.

For the most premium models-- iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, you can claim Rs 6,000 discount through HDFC cards. And, on the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, you can save Rs 5,000.

On older models- iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, customers are entitled to get Rs 4,000 discount. Whereas iPhone 13 and iPhone SE (3rd Gen) are available with Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 off with eligible HDFC Bank cards.

If customers want to trade in their old device for any of the aforementioned Apple iPhones, he/she can claim additional cash discount. However, it should be noted that older handsets have to be in working conditions and the appropriate exchange value will be decided by the company.

For older iPhones, Apple is offering anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 67,800 credit.