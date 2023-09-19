iPhone 15 series: Here are best deals available at Apple Stores in India

Last week, Apple unveiled the new line of iPhone 15 series and in the following Friday (September 15), the devices were made available for pre-order booking with prices starting at Rs 79,900 in India.
On official online store and at Apple BKC (Mumbai) and Apple Saket (Delhi), the company is offering lucrative deals on the latest handsets.
For the most premium models-- iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, you can claim Rs 6,000 discount through HDFC cards. And, on the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, you can save Rs 5,000.
On older models- iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, customers are entitled to get Rs 4,000 discount. Whereas iPhone 13 and iPhone SE (3rd Gen) are available with Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 off with eligible HDFC Bank cards.
If customers want to trade in their old device for any of the aforementioned Apple iPhones, he/she can claim additional cash discount. However, it should be noted that older handsets have to be in working conditions and the appropriate exchange value will be decided by the company.
For older iPhones, Apple is offering anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 67,800 credit.
Here's how to trade-in deal works:
Step 1: Visit Apple website (here) to learn more and see what your device is worth.
Step 2: Select the new device and then answer a few questions to get the estimated trade-in value. During the check-out process, you will be asked to enter bank details, and instant savings will be automatically applied.
Step 3: After that, Apple will initiaite Doorstep pickup and delivery. Customer has to just exchange the smartphone when the company deliver the new iPhone.
With instant credit feature, customers can not just save money on the new iPhone, it can also save on Apple Care+ costs.
Every iPhone , Apple offer one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support.
With AppleCare+, the company extends hardware repair coverage to two years (from the date of purchase). It covers unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. However, it should be noted that each incident is subject to a service fee of Rs 2,500 for screen or back glass damage. And, for other accidental damage may cost up to Rs 8,900. These costs are very subsidised to compared to the real costs of repair.
On select models, Apple is also offering No Cost EMI over 3 or 6 months from most leading banks.
If you are planning to buy new Apple Watches, the company has similar plans too.
Customer can claim up to Rs 3,000 discount on Apple Watch Ultra 2, Rs 2,500 on Apple Watch Series 9 and Rs 1,500 on Apple Watch SE when purchased made throught eligible HDFC Bank cards. They can be bought with three or six months No Cost EMI options too.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech