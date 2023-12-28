iQOO 12 5G review: Powerful premium phone

iQOO earlier in the month launched the new premium phone iQOO 12. It is the first phone in India to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful silicon for Android phones.

I used the device for a little over a week and here are my thoughts on the latest iQOO 12 series.

Design, build quality and display

As I noted in my first impression article, the new iQOO 12 features a refreshing design language with meaningful changes over the predecessor.

The special BMW Legend series flaunts a cool snow-white colour scheme with a trademark red-black-blue colourway strip with iQOO brand engraving. It has a visually appealing smooth porcelain enamel glass and does a fine job repelling stains such as fingerprint smudges.

The company also offers the Alpha variant with a black colourway and comes with a Fluorite AG glass cover.